Sunderland 2-0 Derby County: Jobe Bellingham scores stunner as Black Cats go top

Sunderland maintained their superb start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign after goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor secured a 2-0 win over Derby.

Bellingham's long-range effort gave the hosts a deserved lead shortly before the interval and Isidor's near-post finish secured the points 10 minutes after the break.

The visitors had chances to reduce the deficit in the latter stages but were unable to score against a Sunderland side still yet to concede at home this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jobe Bellingham scored a stunning goal for Sunderland in their Sky Bet Championship clash against Derby County

Derby had started the better of the two sides, catching Sunderland out with their aggressive high press. They had an early chance to take the lead when Kane Wilson got free on the right flank, his low cross was met by Marcus Harness and only just cleared by Sunderland in front of their own goal.

It took a while for the home side to settle but they began to turn the screw as the half went on, increasingly capitalising on Derby's persistent sloppiness in midfield.

Bellingham should have scored when he met Dennis Cirkin's cross unmarked on the penalty spot, with his header going wide of the far post with Jacob Zetterstrom well beaten.

Romaine Mundle then fired a first-time shot just wide of the far post from the edge of the box after Chris Rigg pounced on a loose ball.

Derby's struggle to retain possession eventually cost them five minutes before the break, Bellingham gathering a loose ball before arrowing a stunning effort into the top corner from 20 yards.

The Black Cats doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Bellingham found Mundle on the left flank and his low cross was converted at the near post by Isidor.

With two goals in two starts over a matter of days, the Zenit St Petersburg loanee is beginning to look a real find for a side that has long struggled to produce regular goals from their centre forward.

Paul Warne responded to Isidor's strike with a quadruple substitution that sparked a strong reaction, and Derby should have halved the deficit when Eiran Cashin's close-range header was superbly saved by Anthony Patterson, Craig Forsyth then turning the rebound wide.

Sunderland had already survived one let off from a set play when substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired straight at Patterson following a short-corner routine moments earlier.

Regis Le Bris' side were able to ride out that wave of pressure and managed seven minutes of additional time with ease, securing another three points that underlines their promotion credentials.

The managers

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"It was another tough game and I think our first half was good even if we can have more control of the game, especially in possession.

"We scored after a high recovery and in this kind of game it is very important to score first.

"We scored quickly after half-time and then the game became more chaotic because they wanted to unbalance us with direct play and were very strong in duels.

"We kept our discipline and that shape is our foundation. We were strong at set-pieces because they are very good in this area.

"We had a good level of discipline. It's another win at home. I would like to be more dominant in possession because we have the quality to do that, so we will work on it."

Derby's Paul Warne:

"I didn't think we were very good first half.

"Out of possession we were OK, in possession we weren't very good and Sunderland were better than us. The 30-yard screamer that nearly took the net off was disappointing, we've given the ball away in our own half which is disappointing.

"Mistakes happen in games and we got truly punished. After the second goal we were really good, and if we got a goal when it was bouncing around the six-yard box a couple of times… we changed our shape and I thought we were in the ascendancy a bit and our substitutions had a really good effect.

"In fairness to Sunderland, they defended what they had to well."