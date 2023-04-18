Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield: Josh Koroma earns point for Terriers

Sunderland's hopes of scrambling into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs suffered a major blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-battling Huddersfield.

The Black Cats have closed to within a point of the top six, but with the two sides directly above and below them in the table all having at least one game in hand, Tony Mowbray's men will feel they have lost ground in the promotion battle.

A draw was a better result for Huddersfield, who saw Josh Koroma's second-half strike cancel out Joe Gelhardt's opener, as it has moved them two points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's trip to fellow strugglers Cardiff.

Sunderland dominated possession for most of the evening, but the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances in the face of some dogged Terriers defending.

Alex Pritchard drilled an early effort over the bar after Jack Clarke's initial shot had been blocked, and Clarke set up Lynden Gooch midway through the first half for a strike that was saved by Tomas Vaclik.

Huddersfield's well-organised rearguard was making a decent fist of keeping Sunderland out, however, until a moment of individual brilliance from Gelhardt resulted in the deadlock being broken in the 35th minute.

The Leeds loanee still had plenty to do when Amad Diallo slipped a ball into his path midway through the Huddersfield half, but with Tom Lees backing off him, Gelhardt drilled a precise 22-yard finish through the defender's legs and into the bottom corner.

Amad should really have added a second moments before the break, but while Pritchard's attempted pass deflected invitingly into his path, he blazed over from inside the 18-yard box.

The closest Huddersfield came to a first-half breakthrough was a long-range effort from Jaheim Headley that whistled narrowly over the crossbar, and the same player went even closer three minutes after the interval when he met Koroma's right-wing cross with a low shot that fizzed just wide of the far post.

The Terriers had the ball in the net shortly before the hour mark, but referee Leigh Doughty had blown his whistle for a push from a corner long before Lee hooked his shot past Anthony Patterson.

Three minutes later, however, and the visitors were celebrating an equaliser that their improved second-half showing deserved.

Koroma held off Gelhardt as he broke towards the edge of the box, and his shot took a deflection that gave Patterson no chance of keeping it out.

Amad almost responded immediately with a smart 25-yard effort that Vaclik clawed around the post, but Clarke failed to find the target with a late effort that was skewed wide of the post.

The managers

Sunderland's Tony Mowbray:

"We didn't get to the levels that we needed to win the game. They picked a really athletic team that looked as if they were set up to break on us in the spaces like some teams have done, knowing that we couldn't really run in behind. We had to try and play through them, knowing that we would be in trouble if we turned the ball over.

"So, I thought it was a bit scrappy, we didn't have enough men in forward areas because we were mindful of that threat if we lost it. We're frustrated with the goal we lost, he (Koroma) carries the ball too far and we've got to tackle him. I've just aired my frustration with the team because if we're going to be a team that challenges then you have to bring it every night, and we fell a bit short of that."

Huddersfield's Carlos Corberan:

"Five weeks ago, we didn't have any chance. We'd only picked up six points away, and we had all the top teams to play. But it's amazing what you can do with a group of lads if they start believing in you. They all need telling what to do, but that's not rocket science, and they've really responded. People like Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma had been bombed out before I came. And yet they'll probably get contracts now because of me, they're both doing well.

"I don't know how Ruffels is playing like he is, but it's nice to see lads like that give everything. And then the fans go home happy. We've got momentum now, and hopefully we can keep it going. You can see the difference from five weeks ago, we can give anyone a good game now, and I don't think it matters whether we're playing at home or away."