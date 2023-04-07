Sunderland 4-4 Hull City: Ozan Tufan's 98th-minute penalty dents Black Cats' Championship play-off hopes

Ozan Tufan scored a penalty with the last kick of the match to snatch a point for Hull in a wild 4-4 draw at Sunderland.

The hosts trailed 1-0, led 2-1, trailed 3-2 and then led 4-3 in a topsy-turvy contest as they looked set to give their Championship play-off hopes a major boost.

But the Tigers left Wearside with a point after Tufan swept home his second goal of the game from the spot in the eighth minute of added time.

Tufan's opener was cancelled out by quickfire strikes from Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo before Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sent Hull in level at 2-2 at half-time.

Regan Slater put Hull in front, only for a Diallo penalty and a Jack Clarke finish to again change the complexion of the game before Tufan had the last word.

The result leaves Sunderland six points shy of the play-off places.

How Hull clawed back dramatic point

Hull took the lead after 11 minutes when Tufan latched on to a Slater through-ball and rifled into the top corner.

The Tigers had a glorious chance to double their lead through Slater, but the midfielder was denied by a brilliant reaction save from Anthony Patterson.

And, from the resulting counter-attack, the hosts were level.

Clarke led the charge and, although he made a mess of his shot from inside the area, his effort turned into the perfect disguised pass for Gelhardt and the Leeds loanee slotted home his second goal in Sunderland colours after 21 minutes.

Within 60 seconds Sunderland were ahead.

Hull gave the ball away from the restart and the hosts took full advantage, Diallo firing home from inside the box.

The Stadium of Light was bouncing, but Hull soon hit back in the 25th minute.

Patterson initially did well to save from Dimitrios Pelkas, but Sayyadmanesh was on hand to crash the rebound in off the bar to score his first goal of the season.

After five minutes of madness the game calmed down.

But Sunderland looked set to take control again in an energetic start to the second half, pinning Hull back.

Gelhardt fired over from inside the box, Patrick Roberts wasted a free-kick from a promising position and Dan Neil saw an audacious dipping volley go wide.

But, against the run of play, it was Hull who retook the lead midway through of the second half.

Trai Hume tried to shield the ball out of play by the byline, but the persistent Slater muscled past him and just kept it in before lashing a shot into the top corner.

Then came yet another twist after 73 minutes as Sunderland were awarded a penalty when Clarke went down under the challenge of Alfie Jones, with Diallo getting his second of the game from the spot.

The Black Cats got themselves back in front when Clarke finished off a fine team move in the 81st minute.

But the hosts were unable to see the game out and shot themselves in the foot at the death.

Substitute Pierre Ekwah fouled Slater inside the box and Tufan made no mistake from the spot.

Player of the match - Jack Clarke

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"He's created goals and he's scored the winning goal. Sunderland's fourth will stick with me as one of the Championship team goals of the season. He's been involved in everything that's been good about Tony Mowbray's side this evening."

What's next?

Both sides are back in Sky Bet Championship action at 3pm on Easter Monday. Hull host Millwall, while Sunderland head to Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.