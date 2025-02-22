Sunderland 0-1 Hull: Anthony Patterson own goal costs Black Cats

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson's first-half error helped boost Hull's survival chances with a hard-earned 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Patterson flapped Joe Gelhardt's corner in the 18th minute into his own net, putting Hull on course for a fourth win from their last five away matches.

And Sunderland, who struggled to get into their rhythm after losing at promotion rivals Leeds on Monday, could not find a way back and slipped to consecutive defeats for the first time this season.

Hull's plan worked perfectly in the first half. Having withstood some early pressure from Sunderland, which did not result in goalkeeper Ivor Pandur being tested, the visitors quickly gained in attacking confidence.

After Jobe Bellingham had been robbed in possession after dawdling on the edge of the area at one end, the Tigers broke and should have done better when Matt Crooks opted to pass rather that shoot at the end of the counter.

That was the first sign of danger to the Sunderland defence and moments later Gelhardt curled an effort into the arms of Patterson from 20 yards.

But Patterson made a complete hash of his attempt to catch Gelhardt's corner soon after and helped it into the net, possibly unsighted by team-mate Patrick Roberts' attempted clearance at the near post.

A deeper Gelhardt corner almost led to a Hull second in the 24th minute only for Sunderland's embarrassed goalkeeper to make a strong save with his fist to keep the ball from curling straight in.

Luke O'Nien's header was correctly disallowed for offside and the nearest Sunderland came to levelling before the break was when Dan Ballard headed into the arms of Pandur from Chris Rigg's delivery into the area.

Even after the restart, following the introduction of Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle for Enzo Le Fee, Hull attacked first. Steven Alzate shaved the side-netting after a counter-attack that ended with Sunderland defender Ballard limping down the tunnel.

But Sunderland should have been level just before the hour when Wilson Isidor headed wide at the back post after he had been picked out unmarked by Trai Hume.

Hull's intentions were still clear. Crooks had the ball in the net with a deft backheel but it was ruled out for offside after Patterson had made an initial save to deny Kyle Joseph.

Patterson made another superb save to stop Lincoln's deflected cross from flying straight in moments before Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda wasted a chance to level. The substitute missed the target, with two other options available, after Isidor had won back possession deep in the Hull half.

And Hull frustrated Sunderland, who have now won only one of their last four home league games, during the closing stages to seal a much-needed three points despite Patrick Roberts' late effort flying just wide.

