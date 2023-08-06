Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich: Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst strike for Tractor Boys on Championship return

Ipswich marked their Championship return with a 2-1 victory over 10-player Sunderland thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

The Tractor Boys ended a four-year stay in League One last season by claiming automatic promotion and laid down a marker in their new division against Tony Mowbray's side, who lost in the play-offs in May.

Jobe Bellingham missed a golden chance from close range for the hosts before Nathan Broadhead put the visitors ahead with a clever finish in first-half added time, although he refused to celebrate against his former club.

George Hirst then slammed in a second shortly after the break and, with Sunderland unable to respond, Trai Hume was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

The hosts, though, pulled one back late on through Dan Neil's smart finish but Ipswich survived an onslaught during 13 minutes of added time in which goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky turned Neil's shot against a post to secure an impressive first win.

How Ipswich surprised Sunderland

Sunderland dominated the opening 15 minutes yet it was Ipswich who went closest first. Wes Burns' deep cross from the right was met by Leif Davis at the back post and his volley was cleared from the goal-line by Luke O'Nien.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Sunderland signing Jobe Bellingham missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring on his debut against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light

The hosts should have led soon after when Pierre Ekwah's 25-yard effort was pushed away by Hladky straight to Bellingham, who could have controlled but instead blazed over first time with the goal at his mercy.

Sunderland appealed for a penalty four minutes before the break when Jack Clarke broke in behind and went down under pressure from Janoi Donacien although the winger was penalised for handball as he fell to the floor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring against his former club as he gave Ipswich the lead against Sunderland

Ipswich capitalised on that let-off as Broadhead broke the deadlock in added time by diverting Davis' shot past Anthony Patterson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Hirst doubles Ipswich’s lead against Sunderland early in the second half at the Stadium of Light

Then they made it two seven minutes into the second half when Broadhead's sublime pass sent Hirst through and he crashed the ball high into the net.

Within 60 seconds, Conor Chaplin sent an audacious effort from inside the centre circle against the crossbar with Patterson beaten and Hirst could not connect with the rebound under pressure from Dan Ballard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Neil pulls a goal back for Sunderland, giving the home side hope of a late comeback against Ipswich

Sunderland struggled from there with Hume collecting his second booking after a foul on Davis although the hosts did improve late on, Neil turning Dennis Cirkin's low cross home.

Despite the player advantage, Ipswich panicked during 13 minutes of added time, seeing substitute Freddie Ladapo spurn a good chance before Hladky produced a fine save in the 114th minute to deny Neil.

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was delighted his players were able to see out their hard-fought 2-1 win against Sunderland

"It was a good, hard game. In the first 20 minutes we certainly felt the step up of the level and also first game of the season with 40,000 here, it was always going to be tough.

"I'm pleased we stuck at it, we kept trying to play our football, we tried to stay brave on the ball and as the first half went on we improved.

"The start of the second half was really good. All that was missing was a third goal. We hit the crossbar and I thought it was a penalty which then has to be a red card.

"When you don't get that you know you're in for a long 20 minutes. They were bringing good quality off the bench and we had to dig in. It took everything we had to keep the ball out of the net but, in the end, a really good win.

"That was a big test and we came through it in a lot of ways."

Sunderland's Tony Mowbray:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tony Mowbray questioned the decision-making of referee Samuel Barrott during Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town

"We started really bright, we were on top. We were the better team in the first half and yet they scored right at the death with a deflected shot. They were always a dangerous team. They've got momentum and gone a lot of games unbeaten in League One. A well-coached team.

"We have to take it on the chin. The reaction of the team and the fans getting wrapped up in the match is what this club is about. We finished pretty strongly.

"We're disappointed with the sending off of Trai. It's going to be so interesting to watch, having 40 years of experience on the touchline, what is happening in the world of refereeing.

"I'm not blaming that for us losing the game but surely we're not going to go through the whole season like this? It's got to calm down at some stage. I think they feel the spotlight is on them and they feel they have to get every decision right.

"The positive is the game didn't just die a death. Whether that's the ridiculous amount of added time, and there's no one complaining more about timewasting than me in this division, but 13 minutes and then the craziness of three subs, cramp, a head injury and he plays 50 seconds more. What about the extra time on top of the extra time?

"The referees will sort it all out. I feel sorry for them."

Sunderland host Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup with kick-off at 7.45pm. They return to action in the Championship on Saturday August 12 when they visit Preston North End. Kick-off 3pm.

Ipswich welcome Bristol Rovers in their Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday at 7.45pm. The Tractor Boys then host Stoke in their first home game back in the Championship on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.