Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Illan Meslier makes shocking late error to earn Regis Le Bris' Black Cats a point

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier gifted Championship leaders Sunderland a point on Friday night as his glaring error in the 97th minute ensured the promotion rivals drew 2-2.

Sunderland had not conceded a goal at the Stadium of Light in their first four home games under Regis Le Bris, let alone lost a game, but it looked to be heading that way when Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo cancelled out Chris Rigg's opener.

That was before Meslier allowed Firpo's connection on Alan Browne's tame-looking effort to slip through his grasp and into the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier had a moment to forget as he failed to collect the simplest of takes that somehow spilled past him and into his goal that costs Leeds three points as they draw 2-2 to Sunderland

"I thought the boys would be fuming at me after hitting it and then the keeper chucked it in the net!" Browne told Sky Sports shortly after the final whistle.

"Fair play to him, nice assist! I'm almost embarrassed!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne poked fun at opponent Illan Meslier after the Leeds goalkeeper made a howler that saw the Black Cats pick up a late 2-2 draw against Leeds

As a meeting between two juggernauts of English football aiming to get back to the Premier League at the end of this season, there was sufficient expectation for this game to deliver entertainment, and it did not disappoint.

Sunderland were in front before Leeds had any real chance to get into the game. Dennis Cirkin collected a neat cross from the right and forced a top save out of Meslier, but unfortunately for the goalkeeper, ever improving 17-year-old Rigg was on hand to apply the finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin Phillips, Jermaine Beckford and Jobi McAnuff analyse Illan Meslier's costly error for Leeds as the goalkeeper handed opponents a point late on in their 2-2 draw.

They lost their momentum almost immediately after that - and Leeds capitalised on it. With their first real chance of note, Willy Gnonto hit a beauty of a cross that Joel Piroe stooped to head past Anthony Patterson, despite suspicions the striker had strayed offside.

Jobe Bellingham scored a screamer in a midweek win over Derby and tried on two occasions to add to his tally for the season from distance, but twice he failed to get enough bend on his shots to test Meslier.

It was the hosts who started to build up a head of steam at the start of the second half - but it was Leeds who scored against the run of play. Firpo drove forward, dropped the ball off to Gnonto, received it back and swept home to give Leeds the lead for the first time.

It looked as though that would be enough to see Leeds move level on points with the Black Cats, until the moment that will be talked about for decades to come, which preserved the hosts' unbeaten home record and kept them two points clear at the top of the league.

Le Bris: Anyone can make a mistake

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris says he was shocked to see Illan Meslier's costly error hand the Black Cats a point as they drew 2-2 with Leeds

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"Football is always unpredictable, so we can't anticipate that kind of mistake. We pushed until the end, so it was possible.

"For a goalkeeper and a striker, these two positions on the field are still difficult because, when you make a mistake, it's a goal (if you're a goalkeeper) or not a goal if you're a striker.

"Anyone can make a mistake on the pitch. He is still a very good goalkeeper. I know this mistake will be behind him very quickly."

Farke: Another sucker-punch hurts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admits he was left stunned after his goalkeeper Illan Meslier made a huge blunder in stoppage-time to gift Sunderland a point as they drew 2-2

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"I've worked 30 years in professional football and I've won and lost a lot, lucky and unlucky in the last second but something like today...

"Horrendous for Illan and us. Normally you win in this situation. Normally the goalkeeper takes the ball, one long ball, the referee blows the whistle and the game is won. Not today. It's tough to take.

"I've not watched it back if it was a mistake or something strange on the pitch. I can't tell you at the moment, I have to watch the footage. Of course it hurts.

"After we had so many sucker-punches in terms of major injuries to key players, I was so proud of what the lads did today. Today, it's another sucker-punch. When you think it's a turning point in terms of luck, there's another sucker-punch. We have to deal with it and, from tomorrow, concentrate on winning as many points as possible."