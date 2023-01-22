Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough: Amad Diallo, Ross Stewart fire Black Cats to first Tees-Wear derby win since 2012

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.
Stadium of LightAttendance42,584.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light as Tony Mowbray's Black Cats secured their first Tees-Wear derby in over a decade, thanks to goals from Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo
Sunday 22 January 2023 14:16, UK
Sunderland closed in on the Sky Bet Championship play-off places by beating Middlesbrough 2-0 to secure their first Tees-Wear derby win in over a decade.
The Black Cats had not beaten their local rivals since an FA Cup tie in February 2012, but ended the run with a dominant performance that moved them up to ninth in the table on 41 points, a point outside the top six.
Ross Stewart - who had a first-half strike ruled out for offside - gave Tony Mowbray's men the lead by tapping in after Zack Steffen had saved his penalty (51), with Dael Fry sent off as the last man after conceding the spot-kick.
And Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo made sure of the victory with a stylish finish late on after intuitive link-up play with Patrick Roberts.
Middlesbrough stay sixth as a result of their four-match winning streak concluding at the Stadium of Light.
More to follow...
Both teams are back in action at 3pm on Saturday January 28 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Sunderland travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham of the Premier League, while Middlesbrough host Championship promotion rivals Watford at the Riverside Stadium.