Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough: Amad Diallo, Ross Stewart fire Black Cats to first Tees-Wear derby win since 2012

Sunderland closed in on the Sky Bet Championship play-off places by beating Middlesbrough 2-0 to secure their first Tees-Wear derby win in over a decade.

The Black Cats had not beaten their local rivals since an FA Cup tie in February 2012, but ended the run with a dominant performance that moved them up to ninth in the table on 41 points, a point outside the top six.

Ross Stewart - who had a first-half strike ruled out for offside - gave Tony Mowbray's men the lead by tapping in after Zack Steffen had saved his penalty (51), with Dael Fry sent off as the last man after conceding the spot-kick.

And Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo made sure of the victory with a stylish finish late on after intuitive link-up play with Patrick Roberts.

Middlesbrough stay sixth as a result of their four-match winning streak concluding at the Stadium of Light.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen receives the ball in the box and rushes his clearance, which flies straight to Amad Diallo who fires it across the goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland’s Ross Stewart fired the ball into the roof of the net but strayed offside in the game against Middlesbrough

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steffen saves Ross Stewart's initial spot-kick, but the ball runs clear for the striker, who finishes off at the second attempt!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland's Manchester United loanee Diallo doubles their lead in the 81st minute

Both teams are back in action at 3pm on Saturday January 28 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sunderland travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham of the Premier League, while Middlesbrough host Championship promotion rivals Watford at the Riverside Stadium.