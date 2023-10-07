Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough: Boro cruise to win in second half after Dan Neil red card

Middlesbrough earned the bragging rights in the Wear-Tees derby as they ran out 4-0 winners over 10-player Sunderland.

A close first half ended with a Dan Neil red card, with the Sunderland midfielder shown a second yellow for dissent just before the break.

And the floodgates opened at the Stadium of Light just before the hour mark thanks to a quickfire double from Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks.

Isaiah Jones then added a third, before Marcus Forss completed the rout in the closing stages. It was a fourth-straight win for Michael Carrick's side.

