Sunderland vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.

Stadium of LightAttendance43,584.

Sunderland 0

  • D Neill (sent off 49th minute)

Middlesbrough 4

  • S Greenwood (58th minute)
  • M Crooks (60th minute)
  • I Jones (72nd minute)
  • M Forss (90th minute)

Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough: Boro cruise to win in second half after Dan Neil red card

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday | Boro cruise to second-half victory after Dan Neil red card.

Saturday 7 October 2023 14:37, UK

Sam Greewood puts Middlesbrough ahead against 10-player Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Middlesbrough earned the bragging rights in the Wear-Tees derby as they ran out 4-0 winners over 10-player Sunderland.

A close first half ended with a Dan Neil red card, with the Sunderland midfielder shown a second yellow for dissent just before the break.

Sam Greewood puts Middlesbrough ahead against 10-player Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Matt Crooks scores a quick-fire second for Middlesbrough as Sunderland pay the price for being reduced to 10 players

Isaiah Jones caps a very good performance for Middlesbrough as he scores their third goal against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Marcus Forss makes it 4-0 for Middlesbrough at Sunderland as they complete a rout at the Stadium of Light.

And the floodgates opened at the Stadium of Light just before the hour mark thanks to a quickfire double from Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks.

Isaiah Jones then added a third, before Marcus Forss completed the rout in the closing stages. It was a fourth-straight win for Michael Carrick's side.

