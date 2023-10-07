Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough: Boro cruise to win in second half after Dan Neil red card

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.
Stadium of LightAttendance43,584.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday | Boro cruise to second-half victory after Dan Neil red card.
Saturday 7 October 2023 14:37, UK
Middlesbrough earned the bragging rights in the Wear-Tees derby as they ran out 4-0 winners over 10-player Sunderland.
A close first half ended with a Dan Neil red card, with the Sunderland midfielder shown a second yellow for dissent just before the break.
And the floodgates opened at the Stadium of Light just before the hour mark thanks to a quickfire double from Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks.
Isaiah Jones then added a third, before Marcus Forss completed the rout in the closing stages. It was a fourth-straight win for Michael Carrick's side.
More to follow...