Sunderland vs Millwall. Sky Bet Championship.

Stadium of LightAttendance37,012.

Sunderland 3

  • A Traore (53rd minute)
  • A Pritchard (58th minute)
  • E Simms (93rd minute)

Millwall 0

    Sunderland 3-0 Millwall: Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms fire Black Cats to victory

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium of Light as goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms steered the Black Cats to victory

    Saturday 3 December 2022 14:42, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Millwall.

    Sunderland moved into the top half of the Sky Bet Championship table as they beat Millwall 3-0 on Saturday.

    Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms in the second half proved enough at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats climbed to 10th.

    Millwall, meanwhile, drop out of the play-offs from sixth to seventh, missing the chance to leap as high as fourth

    Pritchard inspires Sunderland win

    Alex Pritchard celebrates with Amad Diallo after putting Sunderland 2-0 up against Millwall
    Image: Alex Pritchard celebrates with Amad Diallo after putting Sunderland 2-0 up against Millwall

    Millwall enjoyed the better of the first half, creating the better of the chances in search of an opener.

    First it was Tom Bradshaw who went close on 24 minutes as he beat Luke O'Nien to the ball before looping a header over Anthony Patterson, only to see Danny Batth race back to clear the ball a couple of yards before the line.

    In stoppage-time Patterson presented Zian Flemming with a glorious chance as he rolled the ball to him on the edge of the box with a loose pass, but the Millwall forward could only put it wide.

    Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo opens the scoring for Sunderland against Millwall

    But after the break it was Sunderland who took control, with Pritchard the driving force as his cross was put into the path of Diallo by Simms, with the Manchester United loanee simply unable to miss at the far post from just a couple of yards after 53 minutes.

    On 58 minutes Pritchard doubled their lead, with his fierce drive from just inside the box proving too much for George Long, who got a hand to his effort but could not keep it out.

    Sunderland capped off a fine display in the third minute of stoppage time as Simms latched onto a big punt upfield by Patterson that completely evaded Charlie Cresswell with a big bounce, before he rounded Long and slotted into an empty net.

    Player of the Match - Alex Pritchard

    Alex Pritchard grabs Sunderland's second goal against Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship

    He will not be awarded an assist for the first goal, but it was his brilliant run and cross that created the opening and pivoted the game towards his side. He then performed to his evasive best to create the space to score his second.

    What's next?

    Sunderland are back in action on Monday, December 12 as they face West Brom live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage gets under way from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Millwall host Wigan next Saturday in a 3pm clash.

