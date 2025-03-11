Sunderland 1-1 Preston North End: Romaine Mundle stunner earns late point for Black Cats

Romaine Mundle's brilliant equaliser snatched a point for Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland in a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats had two brilliant chances to go in front through Wilson Isidor before the break but having enjoyed a strong start to the second half, Emil Riis sent Preston ahead with a low finish from the edge of the area.

Substitute Mundle then levelled in the 86th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner to earn a draw for Sunderland, who remain six points behind third-placed Burnley, while Preston's winless league run extended to six games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Romaine Mundle finds top bins to level for Sunderland in style against Preston at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors had an early effort when Brad Potts' attempt was cleared by Luke O'Nien before Sam Greenwood scuffed a shot over the crossbar and the midfielder had another opportunity, pouncing on a string of poor passes at the back, but rolled his effort wide.

Sunderland found themselves in some promising positions and came close when Trai Hume broke down the right and passed into Eliezer Mayenda, who picked out Tommy Watson at the back post, but he nodded just past the upright.

Mayenda cut into the box and had a powerful shot blocked before the Lilywhites burst into action at the other end, where Anthony Patterson tipped Jayden Meghoma's strike wide.

The Black Cats continued to lurk around the opposition box and had a great move in the 35th minute when Isidor was played through on the right and smashed his shot wide.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland's Wilson Isidor headers wide from six yards out during their Championship clash against Preston.

He had another chance minutes later with a powerful header that flew past the post and Stefan Thordarson blasted a strike from distance just off target before the break.

An energetic start to the second half for the visitors saw Potts' shot blocked by the Sunderland defence and he had another promising chance cleared away.

After Patrick Roberts' corner was cleared, Preston broke forward with Riis leading the charge but following a great run down the middle, he blasted his shot well wide of the target.

Mayenda raced up the pitch and played a quick pass into Isidor, who returned the ball to his forward partner, but the shot flew over the bar.

After some good work around the box, Preston broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Riis received the ball on the edge of the area and slammed it into the bottom corner.

Sunderland began to show more threat with menacing crosses from Dennis Cirkin, Mundle and Roberts all well-cleared by the visitors before Mundle then found the equaliser in the 86th minute with a fantastic curling effort that landed in the top corner.

A late surge saw the hosts pile on the pressure, with Roberts having an effort collected by Freddie Woodman.

