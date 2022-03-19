Swansea 0-0 Birmingham: Goalless at the Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea held on for a 0-0 draw against a Birmingham side who dominated the contest in south Wales.

Though neither team have anything more than pride to play for in the Championship, it was Birmingham City, starting the day in 20th place, who were the hungrier side as the hosts laboured in the sunshine.

The draw lifted Lee Bowyer's men to 19th in the table, 14 points clear of the bottom three, while Swansea, who started brightly but faded fast, dropped to 16th - one place and two points above bitter rivals Cardiff City.

Russell Martin's Swans lost Jamie Paterson in the warm-up, with Korey Smith drafted in as a last-minute replacement, but they did not let that setback affect them as they set about Birmingham in the opening stages.

Hannes Wolf could have given the hosts a sixth-minute lead but he tried and failed to pick out Michael Obafemi rather than take a shot.

Defender Kyle Naughton tried his luck from distance soon after but he fired high and wide following a fine run upfield.

The visitors took a while to get into their stride but fashioned the best chance of the first half in the 13th minute when Juninho Bacuna blazed over from close range after being teed up perfectly by Tahith Chong's clever cutback.

Blues captain Gary Gardner then saw a shot easily dealt with by Andy Fisher in the Swansea goal after more good work from Manchester United loanee Chong.

Swansea threatened through top scorer Joel Piroe, who had a shot palmed away by Neil Etheridge before attempting a back-heel flicked effort from Cyrus Christie's cross but Etheridge was again equal to it. Olivier Ntcham also curled off target from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Birmingham wasted another big chance five minutes before the break. Onel Hernandez beat his man and fizzed in a cross from the left for Chong, who could only divert the ball over the bar from point-blank range.

Chong did test Fisher 10 minutes into the second half, but the Swansea keeper was able to palm away his fierce drive.

Hernandez then cut inside from the left and saw his powerful shot deflected behind before Chong had another effort diverted past the post by the home defence.

And Maxime Colin somehow volleyed over from a corner with the goal at his mercy as Birmingham stepped up the pressure in front of the travelling fans.

Fisher was called into action again with 14 minutes left on the clock as he stopped Scott Hogan's glancing header with a flying catch.

Swansea created almost nothing in the second half until Piroe fired straight at Etheridge in the final minute.

What the managers said...

Swansea's Russell Martin: "We had 21 hours on the bus this week, we got back at 3am on Thursday. We had a long trip to Blackpool before that and they were two difficult pitches as well. And Birmingham played a day before us as well. These are not excuses, they're facts, and I'm pretty sure that explains it. It never got going, never sparked, and the atmosphere reflected that. We didn't give the supporters enough to work off. I'm disappointed for the players that there were boos but I understand it.

"I didn't enjoy the game. I was disappointed. But we managed to get a point against a team who are difficult to play

against and we kept a clean sheet. There was no lack of effort. The players gave everything they've got. They dug in and defended with their lives at the end. I'm disappointed but the fans have been brilliant with us since I came in. They've been really supportive and they understand the process and the different landscape that the club is in from last season and from two years ago."

Birmingham's Lee Bowyer: "I think it's clear to see that we should have won the game. I don't know how many chances we missed. I think we missed three chances from about two yards out. And they weren't half chances, they were clear-cut chances that it was harder to miss than score. We were the better side, and we deserved the three points.

"Tuesday was a bad day at the office, but we got the reaction. We were back to ourselves. I think we got it right tactically and in and out of possession, we worked hard as a team, and we created big chances in both halves. The only thing we didn't get was the three points."