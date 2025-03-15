Swansea City 0-2 Burnley: Josh Brownhill scores again as Scott Parker's Clarets climb up to second

Burnley moved into the top two in the Sky Bet Championship with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The result never looked in doubt from the moment skipper Josh Brownhill tapped home an easy opener inside four minutes and then played a part in his side's second midway through the first half, which was scored by Jaidon Anthony.

The Clarets secured consecutive wins at Swansea for the first time in their league history, while extended their unbeaten run in the current campaign to 25 matches - a run stretching back to November 2.

Swansea had been gunning for a third consecutive home win, with Blackburn and Middlesbrough comfortably seen off here in their last two, but this test - against the Football League's meanest defence - was a step up and it certainly showed.

It was Burnley who got off to the brilliant start when they took the lead in the fourth minute. An unfortunate slip by right-back Josh Key released Anthony down the left and he played in Zian Flemming before his centre was converted from close range by Brownhill for his 13th goal of the season.

The visitors doubled the lead after 22 minutes when Brownhill had looped the ball into the Swansea box from the right, Anthony and Flemming both had goalbound efforts blocked before the ball fell kindly for former again and he made no mistake this time as he lashed the ball high into the roof of the net.

Swansea were struggling to find any of the intensity seen in their previous home games and when they did have promising moments there was a lack of cutting edge.

Goncalo Franco could only find a Burnley defender when attempting to play in Liam Cullen, while Ronald only succeeded in finding the arms of goalkeeper James Trafford as he tried to pull the ball back into the box.

Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux had to get down well to punch away Marcus Edwards' effort from outside the box in the 32nd minute. Then, moments later, Edwards' cross from the right found Maxime Esteve, but the defender could only direct his header over the crossbar.

Swansea's appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Oliver Langford, with Zan Vipotnik's shot on the turn after 37 minutes appearing to strike the hand of CJ Egan-Riley, but a corner was given instead. Two minutes later, Cullen headed a corner straight at Trafford.

Burnley went close to adding a third less than two minutes after the break when Anthony, again causing problems down the Swansea left, cut back inside and sent a shot just wide of the far post.

He was lurking again moments later looking to get on the end of Edwards' low ball into the box, but Key was there to clear the danger with a last-ditch sliding tackle.

Ronald wasted probably Swansea's best chance in the 70th minute when heading wide.

The managers

Swansea's caretaker boss Alan Sheehan:

"It wasn't a good start. You can't turn the ball over in those areas against this kind of team; we knew the first goal was going to be really important in this fixture and they got it.

"Then they scored a second goal and we didn't really defend the box well enough and it was going to be an uphill battle from there.

"Goals change games; we had a game plan but then when they get the goal and you're obviously having to chase the game, the spaces become bigger and it turned into a game that probably suited them more."

Burnley's Scott Parker:

"I thought overall it was a real solid, professional performance. We started the game really well in terms of our intensity, breaking out of certain areas and then executing with two goals.

"There were tired legs out there coming out of a really busy schedule and we just managed the game extremely well.

"I just felt the game was constantly in our hand and it always helps obviously with the two goals to make it feel like that.

"Winning again is the most crucial thing, like I always say and it's going to be pretty boring but I have no interest in what others are doing.

"We're at the back end of this season now, it's been a long gruelling hard one and we just need to keep chalking off the wins."