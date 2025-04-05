Swansea City 1-0 Derby County: Ji-sung Eom scores winner for Swans

Derby's fight for survival under new boss John Eustace hit the buffers as their four-match winning streak was ended by a 80th-minute goal from Swansea's Eom Ji-sung to earn the home side a 1-0 win.

Eom struck at the far post as he bundled home a cross from the right by Josh Key that was missed by the Derby defenders. The goal came from only the third attempt on goal of the match by Swansea.

The defeat means the Rams remain on 41 points and are only ahead of Cardiff in the final relegation place on goal difference. But while they are still outside the dreaded drop zone their travelling army of 2,000 fans still face a nervous end to the season, with table-topping Burnley to come on Tuesday night.

Given Derby had gone 12 games without a win and picked up only one point between the end of December and the beginning of March, their fight to beat relegation under Eustace - who took over from Paul Warne on February 13 - has still been dramatic.

They were the more aggressive side from the start against a Swansea side who also underwent a change of manager in the second half of the season when Alan Sheehan took over in interim charge from Luke Williams. This win moved Swansea up to 15th.

The Swans had started the game with a five-point cushion over arch-rivals Cardiff and were looking to build on their 2-2 draw at Leeds last weekend. They could not muster a shot in the first half, though, and were barely a threat in front of goal throughout the afternoon.

Derby used the long throw of full-back Craig Forsyth to pile on the pressure in the first half and one of his efforts from the sideline almost forced an error in the home ranks as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux misjudged the flight and was very happy to see the ball scrambled away for a corner.

There were no shots on target from either side in the first half and it took 69 minutes before Swansea registered their first attempt on goal - a wayward strike from 25 yards by Lewis O'Brien.

In a game of very little quality there was plenty of bumping and barging, but very little to commend in what turned into a classic relegation battle.

Eom, a second-half substitute for the home side, sent a tame header at the far post wide of the mark.

Three minutes later a great run up the right flank by Kane Wilson set up a shooting chance for Harrison Armstong from just outside the box. His first-time effort brought the first save of the match as Vigouroux collected low down in the middle of his goal.

Eom made the breakthrough and Swansea survived one final chance for Derby on the stroke of 90 minutes when Kayden Jackson raced onto a ball in the box and was just thwarted by three home defenders.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

To follow...

Derby's John Eustace:

To follow...