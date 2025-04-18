Swansea City 1-0 Hull City: Controversial penalty adds to relegation fears of visitors

Swansea made it four wins in a row under interim boss Alan Sheehan as they ensured Hull remain in the relegation battle with a 1-0 win at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

It took a controversial second-half penalty for Slovenia striker Zan Vipotnik to secure the three points, which pushed Swansea up to 11th and left Hull - who had Matt Crooks sent off in stoppage time - a mere two points above the drop zone.

Swansea came into the game on the crest of a wave having won their last three in a row and immediately took the game to Hull, completely dominating the first half. Lawrence Vigouroux had little or nothing to do for the first 45 minutes.

But for all their pressure, possession and territory the home side were unable to open the scoring. Vipotnik thought he should have been given a penalty when he was clearly held back in the 39th minute, but referee Ben Toner had other ideas.

Hull head coach Ruben Selles was forced to replace left-back Sean McLoughlin with Cody Drameh in the 36th minute after he picked up one caution and was very fortunate not to see yellow a second time for another trip on Ronald.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zan Vipotnik opened the scoring with a controversial penalty against Hull City following what looked like a legitimate block by John Egan

Swansea finally made the breakthrough five minutes after the restart when Vipotnik had a shot blocked in the box and immediately appealed for handball. Mr Toner took his time to make his decision, but he eventually agreed that John Egan had handled and pointed to the spot.

Replays suggested the ball hit Egan's face but Vipotnik stepped up and sent Ivor Pandur the wrong way as he bagged his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors had been forced to play on the back foot for most of the first hour before Selles made a triple substitution, introducing Nordin Amrabat, Abu Kamara and Crooks.

The changes came immediately after the Hull fans had seen Lincoln drive into the box and get robbed on the penalty spot. Lincoln and the Hull fans screamed for a penalty but the referee once again waved play on.

Crooks then forced Vigouroux to make his first save of the game with a back-post header from a 63rd-minute corner.

Hull, who had taken a point from their last game against Coventry with an 82nd-minute goal from Kamara, pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to create any clear chances.

Their hopes were further dashed in the first of the four minutes of added time when Crooks picked up his second yellow card in his half an hour on the field to leave his side one man short in the closing moments.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

To follow...

Hull's Ruben Selles:

To follow...