Swansea City 1-4 Ipswich Town: Former player Cameron Burgess scores two own goals in Tractor Boys win

Cameron Burgess was the toast of his old club Ipswich as he conceded two second-half own goals to condemn Swansea to a 4-1 defeat.

The Swans' central defender helped a Lief Davis shot into the back of his net in the 56th minute as Ipswich restored their lead and then lunged at a cross from Jens Cajuste in the 81st minute to again send the ball past Lawrence Vigouroux in the home goal.

It meant Ipswich picked up their second 4-1 triumph on the road in the space of eight days as they extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Tractor Boys boss Town boss Kieran McKenna made six changes from the side that had taken a point from a frustrating 1-1 draw in midweek at home against Watford as he sought better balance in his attack to make the most of chances created.

His side were the more dominant in the opening 45 minutes and forced five shots to only one - high, wide and not very handsome from Goncalo Franco - for the home side.

Crosses from the right by Kasey McAteer and the left from Davis continually caused problems for the Swans and it took a great challenge from Josh Key to deny Jack Clarke. As the frustration in the Swansea ranks grew they received three yellow cards for heavy challenges between the 30th and 34th minutes.

Two minutes later they conceded the opening goal after Franco was robbed of possession 30 yards out, Clarke picked up the loose ball and fired home from just outside the box. It was his sixth goal of the season and no less that Ipswich deserved.

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan showed his disappointment at his side's first-half performance by making two changes at the start of the second half with Liam Cullen and Ronald coming on to change the shape.

McAteer had a chance from an early corner to increase the lead, but steered his shot over the bar, before Swansea hit back. Josh Tymon pulled back a cross from the left and even though Zeidane Inoussa missed, Franco was on hand to finish five minutes after the restart.

But just as the home fans were dreaming of a major comeback, Davis was sent clear up the left in the 56th minute and his shot went in off Burgess. From there on it was Ipswich who dominated.

A 76th-minute corner from the right was headed goalwards by Jack Taylor and Vigouroux did superbly well to stretch and keep it out. But at the back post Ivan Azon was waiting to pounce and he headed down and in.

Then came Burgess' second unfortunate moment in the 81st minute as he tried to clear Cajuste's low cross. That was game, set and match and Swansea were left to rue a fifth defeat in their last 10 league outings.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

