Swansea 0-4 Leeds: United move up to second after emphatic win

Leeds swept aside Swansea 4-0 to claim a seventh-consecutive Sky Bet Championship victory and equal their biggest win of the season.

The hosts were left facing an uphill battle that proved well beyond them after Crysencio Summerville and former Swansea striker Joel Piroe struck inside the opening 10 minutes.

Wilfried Gnonto added a brace to make it four goals in as many games, with Daniel Farke's side maintaining their push for an automatic promotion spot in style.

Leeds had four former Swansea players in their matchday squad.

Joe Rodon was at the heart of the defence and Piroe was drafted in to the attack after Patrick Bamford was injured during the warm-up.

Wales internationals Connor Roberts and Daniel James - fit again after three weeks out with a hip injury - were among the substitutes.

Relegation clouds were starting to hover over Swansea but they had been lifted by their weekend win at Hull, their first league success under Luke Williams at the fifth attempt.

The Welsh club's feel-good factor quickly evaporated as Leeds cut through them at will in the opening stages and showed a ruthless edge in front of goal to match.

After Swansea failed to clear their lines, Summerville scored his 16th goal of an increasingly-productive campaign with the help of a deflection off Jay Fulton.

Two minutes later, Piroe - who scored 46 Swansea goals before joining Leeds for a reported £12million fee in August - was granted the freedom of a familiar penalty area to race on to Gnonto's pass.

Piroe's shot had enough power to beat Carl Rushworth, who got a hand to it but was unable to deny the Dutchman his 11th Leeds goal.

Rushworth prevented Gnonto and Georginio Rutter from adding to Swansea's misery, while Illan Meslier thwarted Brazilian winger Ronald at the other end.

Ronald tangled with Junior Firpo, while some Swansea fans called for a penalty, but those appeals fell on deaf ears and Leeds effectively settled the contest after 35 minutes.

Gnonto burst onto Archie Gray's clever pass and advanced unchecked before cutting inside Ben Cabango.

The Italy international kept his composure to find the bottom corner of Rushworth's net from 10 yards.

Swansea almost reduced the deficit at the start of the second half with Ronald, their main source of danger, firing a shot goalwards that Jamie Paterson diverted just wide.

Paterson was on the end of another chance moments later but he sent his volley over before striking the Leeds wall from a free-kick.

Leeds had taken their foot off the throttle in the second half as if the job was done.

But Gnonto profited from another quick break, fed by Summerville and driving low past the exposed Rushworth as Leeds matched their four-goal December victory over Ipswich.

The managers

Swansea's Luke Williams:

"It was a tough evening because we did not compete properly. Too timid.

"You cannot play like that. We played as if we were too scared to press and we allowed them time at the back of the pitch.

"We caused ourselves huge problems and then when we got in close contact, we didn't win enough tackles.

"If we're going to compete with these top teams we have to play a top model of football and that requires intensity and bravery.

"But you can't compete against Leeds playing like that."

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"The win is just about us and what we do, our points tally. If you want to finish in the top positions, you need a special amount of wins and average points per game.

"We have a better average of two at the moment and that is quite impressive.

"In the last 20 years, above two points per game was always enough in position one.

"It will be difficult with (leaders) Leicester, but overall our record is really impressive and the best that the club has had in its history at this moment."