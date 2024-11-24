Swansea 3-4 Leeds: Late Wilfried Gnonto winner fires Daniel Farke's side to top of Championship

Manor Solomon's double and Wilfried Gnonto's late winner secured a vital three points for Leeds against Swansea as Daniel Farke's side climbed to the top of the Championship table.

The lowest scorers in the division prior to this game, Swansea got off to a flying start when Harry Darling latched onto Matt Grimes' cross towards the back post to give them an early lead.

But the advantage was short-lived as Daniel James was on hand to haunt his former club by breaking into the box and squaring the ball to Solomon, who was lurking to score his first goal for Leeds.

Dan James speaking to Sky Sports: "It is always great to be back and I have great friends here. It is a place I owe a lot to."

The visitors looked as if they had grabbed control of the fixture until just before the break, when Liam Cullen restored Swansea's side heading into the interval.

Ronald, who won the free-kick for the opener, cut the ball back to his team-mate outside the area before his shot took a deflection and trickled past Illan Meslier.

James would go on to play a major role in levelling the game after the restart, as Benjamin Cabango could only divert the winger's cross into his own net in an attempt to stop the ball reaching Joel Piroe.

After clawing their way back into the game on two occasions, Leeds took their first lead of the afternoon through Solomon's final touch before he was replaced by Gnonto.

In a game of equalisers, Swansea thought they had snatched a draw at the death thanks to Florian Bianchini's late goal, only to see Gnonto bundle the ball into the back of the net moments later to restore their lead.

Leeds battle back twice to beat Swansea

Williams: Leeds loss is a positive for us

Swansea boss Luke Williams speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a close game but they deserved to beat us in the end. It was unusual but for us to have so many goals in the game, it was a very high level.

"Unfortunately we were the wrong side of it. For the most part, we did really well.

"We tried to establish ourselves in the game but they don't make too many mistakes and we paid the price. The goals were not offside so not frustrated by it.

"This is the best team in the division and to be able to score against them like we did, is a real positive. We have to get on with winning more games now. Not all the teams are at that level.

"Results are coming, I have no doubt about that."

Farke: Great advertisement for the league

Leeds boss Daniel Farke speaking to Sky Sports:

"I did not see that coming! I thought it would be a draw. Swansea normally never concede.

"This is football. Sometimes unpredictable and a great advertisement for the league. Both teams could have done better defensively.

"When you concede three goals, normally you have no chance. Today we showed togetherness and to score four goals, it is outstanding. Great attitude and great spirit. You need this heart and spirit, this is what we showed today."

On being top of the league, Farke added: "Of course a good feeling and we deserve it. We are on a good path. The best league is the Premier League but the toughest is the Championship."