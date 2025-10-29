Swansea 1-3 Man City: Omar Marmoush's late strike spares Pep Guardiola's blushes after early scare

Omar Marmoush's powerful late drive ensured Man City progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after having to come from behind to eventually beat Championship Swansea 3-1 in south Wales.

Marmoush's rising effort 12 minutes from time left Swans goalkeeper Andy Fisher with little chance as Pep Guardiola's side finally took the lead to avoid the lottery of penalties against their increasingly stubborn hosts, before Rayan Cherki sealed a quarter-final date with Brentford in added time.

Goncalo Franco gives Swansea the early lead against Man City with an incredible curling effort into the top corner

It is approaching eight years since Guardiola was dumped out by lower-league opposition, but the Swans were dreaming of ending that run when midfielder Goncalo Franco fired a stunning strike in off the underside of the bar in what would likely be the goal of the round with less than 12 minutes played.

City had not found their rhythm amid 10 changes to the line-up from Sunday's defeat at Aston Villa but soon rose through the gears, with Cherki hitting the post after good work from Rico Lewis, though a rusty Abdukodir Khusanov saw a square pass picked off by Melker Widell who nearly doubled the hosts' lead.

Jeremy Doku's strike takes a cruel deflection off Cameron Burgess to level the score in Swansea

Cameron Burgess, the Swansea hero with his double to see off Nottingham Forest in round three, was brought down to earth when he stuck a leg out to deflect Jeremy Doku's effort past a helpless Fisher minutes before the break.

It needed a moment like that for City to find a breakthrough as they struggled to find a finishing touch against a well-organised Swansea side, though finally individual quality made the difference late on as Cherki's fine pass found Marmoush, whose rocket finally put them ahead.

Omar Marmoush fires Manchester City into the lead against Swansea

In added time Cherki got the goal his performance had deserved too, sidestepping a couple of Swansea defenders on the edge of the box before slotting into the far corner to see City safely through.

City manager Guardiola paid tribute to the 22-year-old, who has missed much of the season to date with injury, saying: "He's arrived as a 22-year-old but he's a special, special talent.

Rayan Cherki strike seals the Carabao Cup quarter-final spot for Manchester City

"In the final third, the vision that he has and aggression, wanting the ball, the personality to play - it's really good."

Sheehan: We had to be perfect

Swansea manager Alan Sheehan:

"A whole lot. We spoke about it after the game that this'll be the best team we play this year, and we need to take the belief, confidence and togetherness.

"You understand you're playing one of the best teams in the world and have to do certain things, and they did it together. We did score that first goal and we had the one-v-one after that, and you need to be perfect.

"Ultimately though, incredibly proud of the whole football club."

Guardiola: Swansea deserved opener

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"There's no frustration - they played good. We didn't lack agression or composure but they were so aggressive and deserved the goal. But after that we started to be more composed, and the second half was brilliant.

"Attacking against 10 players so narrow and deep is not easy, but everyone was in position with movements and in the end we found the goals."