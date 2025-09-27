Swansea City 1-1 Millwall: Zan Vipotnik scores again in draw at Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea were held to a second successive home point as Millwall rode out an early storm to draw 1-1 and stay ahead of their hosts in the Championship table.

It had been a stoppage-time equaliser that earned Hull a share of the points at the Swansea.Com Stadium a fortnight earlier and they conceded late on again to lose 1-0 at Birmingham last weekend.

Zan Vipotnik's 12th-minute goal gave Alan Sheehan's side the perfect start, but Josh Coburn equalised on the stroke of half-time. In the end, Millwall could be content with a point to add to their win against Watford earlier in the week.

Swansea are unbeaten at home this season, as are Millwall in away league games, and only two points separate them in mid-table.

Image: Zan Vipotnik scored his sixth goal in seven games

Alan Sheehan's side flooded forward in the opening exchanges and won back-to-back corners from their first attack, and it was no surprise when Vipotnik opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

It was a superb, instinctive finish from the Slovenian striker to register his sixth goal in seven games this season. Malick Yalcouye won the ball high up the pitch and drove into the box before pulling the ball back to Ronald.

The Brazilian winger dragged his shot across goal but Vipotnik somehow backheeled the ball past keeper Steven Benda.

Having promised so much with their explosive start, Swansea failed to deliver any more for the rest of the half and found themselves being pushed back by the Lions as they pressed higher and harder to enjoy more possession.

Then, right on the stroke of half-time, the visitors struck to level the score. The ball was pumped into the middle and an excellent header across goal from Jake Cooper found Coburn, who buried his close-range header to notch his first goal of the season.

The second half became end to end as both sides went in search of a winner.

Swansea thought they should have had a penalty in the 69th minute when a low cross from the left by Josh Tymon seemed destined to be turned in by Vipotnik on the edge of the six-yard box. He did not get the touch he needed and he and the home fans claimed that was due to his shirt being pulled but the referee waved play on.

Millwall were next to get a big chance when a mix-up in defence saw home keeper Lawrence Vigouroux pass directly to Macauley Langstaff. With nobody home and only one defender in front of goal, Langstaff saw his tame shot cleared.

Vipotnik forced Benda into another save three minutes from time and Adam Idah followed up to put the ball in the net only for the referee to rule he had kicked it out of the Millwall keeper's hands.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

To follow...

Millwall's Alex Neil:

To follow...