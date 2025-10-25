Swansea City 2-1 Norwich City: Zan Vipotnik double steers Swans to victory and heaps pressure on Canaries boss Liam Manning

Swansea piled the pressure on beleaguered Norwich boss Liam Manning as Zan Vipotnik's double secured a 2-1 Championship home win.

Slovenia striker Vipotnik had not scored in his six previous games for club and country.

But Vipotnik rediscovered his goal touch with two superb strikes, taking his season's tally to eight and lifting the pressure off manager Alan Sheehan with a first win in four games.

Jovon Makama equalised from close-range before half-time, but the Canaries are in free fall after five successive defeats with further question marks over whether Manning can turn around their fortunes.

The former Bristol City boss had to endure chants of 'We want Manning out' and 'Sacked in the morning' from fans who had a made a 600-mile round trip from Norfolk as the contest drifted towards its conclusion.

Image: Zan Vipotnik of Swansea City celebrates scoring the opening goal

Norwich started the day in the bottom three, five points behind Swansea after no wins in seven games - two draws and five defeats.

Swansea profited from their first attack after six minutes as Marko Stamenic powered through midfield.

Stamenic found Vipotnik, recalled to the starting line-up following the midweek home defeat to QPR, and the Slovenia international lashed high past Canaries goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic at his near post.

Ethan Galbraith fired over from 20 yards and Ronald was inches from doubling Swansea's lead midway through the half.

The influential Stamenic and Liam Cullen combined for Ronaldo to rifle a shot that Kovacevic touched onto a post before the ball rebounded into the goalkeeper's grateful grasp.

Norwich had scored only once in their previous four games, but the Canaries' threat grew close to the break.

Kenny McLean went close after being allowed to advance through the heart of the home defence and home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux stretched to deny Mirko Topic.

Parity was restored three minutes before the break as Josh Sargent was slipped through and beat Vigouroux to the loose ball.

Sargent turned it across goal and Makama got there in front of Ben Cabango to bundle home his third goal of the season.

Norwich introduced Jeffrey Schlupp at half-time and the former Leicester and Crystal Palace winger quickly brought a save from Vigouroux.

Swansea supporters were getting restless but a free-flowing move ended with Josh Tymon crossing into a crowded six-yard box and Kovacevic gathering under pressure.

It lifted Swansea and after 69 minutes Eom Ji-sung released Vipotnik who, with no white shirts for company, took aim from 25 yards and beat Kovacevic's full-length dive with a vicious shot.

Substitute Mathias Kvistgaarden sent a header wide, but it was another fruitless afternoon for the Canaries who have only Sheffield Wednesday below them in table.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"He was exceptional, they're high level goals, and you've seen a player that's really enjoying his football.

"He was a livewire, led the line. There are things that we want more of and for him to be relentless within that.

"But in terms of scoring goals, he gave two moments of real quality and that clinical edge we have been missing in certain games."

Swansea's win was their first in four games and lifted them to 13th, three points from the play-offs ahead of a midweek Carabao Cup visit from Manchester City.

Norwich's Liam Manning:

"I don't fear anything, it is what it is. I've had really good support from Ben (Knapper, sporting director) and the people above me at the club.

"We're in a bad spot and I'm obviously part of it. I'm enjoying being there, but I want to change it. I want to keep fighting."

On the fans' clear anger both in the closing stages and at the final whistle, Manning said: "As long as it's not personal, if it's professional, I get it.

"I've never shied away from that. We're in an industry that it's about getting results and we're not. So I totally get why people would be frustrated, annoyed, angry.

"It's not the first time I've had it and, trust me, I hurt as much as anybody in terms of when I go home and we're not performing well and not getting the results.

"The only way (you can get out of it) is by showing passion, showing fight, taking responsibility, and not hiding from it."