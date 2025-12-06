Swansea City 2-0 Oxford United: Josh Tymon scores stunning volley to cap impressive performance in routine Swans win

Josh Tymon delivered an inch-perfect cross for Swansea's opener in a 2-0 win over Oxford, then fired home a worldie to seal a vital three points.

The win earned new Swansea boss Vitor Matos his first win in his third game in charge and saw his side leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Tymon's inch-perfect free-kick to the far post in the 41st minute allowed Marco Stamenic to head home his first goal of the season and then the home left-back went one better.

After Oxford had conceded yet another free-kick in the third minute of added time at the end of the opening half, the ball was swung into the box from the right.

Oxford cleared to the edge of the 'D' but the lurking Tymon volleyed the ball with his left foot and watched as it flew into the top-right corner in unstoppable fashion.

That gave the home side a two-goal cushion to take into the second half as they ended a run of five-successive defeats that had seen they drop into the bottom three.

Oxford manager Gary Rowett had asked his players not to allow Swansea to dominate the ball and within the first couple of minutes, they had pumped four crosses into the home area.

Nothing came of them and Swansea soon settled and began to dominate proceedings.

By half-time they had enjoyed 60 per cent possession and benefitted from nine free-kicks.

That meant they were on the front foot throughout and apart from a couple of corners and long throws from Will Vaulks, there was little threat from Oxford, who came into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Ipswich.

Swansea started the second half with two corners before another trademark long throw from Vaux caused enough confusion in the home defence for goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to be called into action and make a low save.

Rowett made four substitutions - just after the hour mark - to try to inject some drive into his side and four minutes later, Will Lankshear should have scored at the far post as he got to a Brian de Keersmaecker cross first, but sent his header wide.

That was the only real moment of worry for Swansea, although De Keersmaecker did force Vigouroux into a save with a rasping shot from 30 yards at the death.

That ensured he kept a first clean sheet since October 18 at Southampton, 10 games ago.

The win allowed Swansea to move up to 20th and sent Oxford down to 21st as they swapped places in the table, while the relegation rivals meet again December 29 at the Kassam Stadium.

The managers

Swansea's Vitor Matos:

"It was important for us to break the cycle after five defeats in a row and a clean sheet was another step forward for us.

"The atmosphere was amazing and the fans really go behind the team. That's what I want to see more of.

"We need points and we need to take more steps forward. We have to improve in a few areas and we need to build more consistency in our game."

On Tymon's goal: "It was a brilliant goal and I hope he can do it again. The goal was massive for us, but his performance was as well.

"He supported the attack from left-back and gave the team balance, but his goal was the pinnacle of his performance."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It was hugely frustrating because I expected us to show a bit more on the back of the win we had against Ipswich.

"We started well for the first 10-15 minutes but then allowed Swansea to dictate. We gave away too many silly fouls.

"They scored a set-piece goal and then a wonder goal that gave them a nice cushion at the end of the first half. The inconsistency we are showing is the most frustrating thing.

"The goal by Tymon was good enough to grace any game in the world. I can't sit here and say we deserved to win and it must have been frustrating for the fans who travelled to watch us in big numbers.

"The second half was a bit better without us showing any real threat on their goal."