 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sweden Women vs Australia Women. Women's World Cup 3rd/4th Place Play-Off.

Suncorp Stadium.

Sweden Women 2

  • F Rolfö (30th minute pen)
  • K Asllani (62nd minute)

Australia Women 0

    Latest Women's World Cup Odds

    Sweden 2-0 Australia: European side claim fourth Women's World Cup bronze as co-hosts end with defeat

    Sweden beat Australia 2-0 to claim bronze medal thanks to goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani; follow coverage of the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England on Sunday across Sky Sports' digital platforms with our live blog; kick-off 11am

    Saturday 19 August 2023 11:38, UK

    Sweden&#39;s Kosovare Asllani celebrates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the Women&#39;s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    Image: Kosovare Asllani celebrates doubling Sweden's lead in the second half

    Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place play-off in Brisbane.

    Sweden, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Clare Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, with Fridolina Rolfo scoring the resulting spot kick.

    Captain Kosovare Asllani doubled Sweden's lead just after the hour mark, rifling in a sweet strike from the edge of the area following another quick counter-attack.

    While disappointed to sign off with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the Women's World Cup having never previously gone beyond the quarter-final stage.

    Both teams were unchanged from the sides that started the semi-finals, where Australia were beaten 3-1 by England and Sweden lost 2-1 to Spain.

    Trending

    Australia&#39;s Sam Kerr reacts after she was injured in a tackle during the Women&#39;s World Cup third place playoff soccer match between Australia and Sweden in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    Image: Sam Kerr picked up a late injury to further harm Australia's chances of launching a comeback

    Sweden started brightly and could have made a dream start when Blackstenius fired a low drive across goal in the opening minute, but the attempt was palmed away by Mackenzie Arnold and cleared by defender Ellie Carpenter.

    The Matildas soon found their passing rhythm, tearing forward on the counter through Hayley Raso, who saw her effort blocked.

    Also See:

    Raso was denied again midway through the first half, Sweden's Zecira Musovic making a fine save.

    Rolfo headed against the bar from Asllani's wonderful cross shortly before Sweden were given their penalty - a decision that was loudly jeered by the capacity crowd of 49,461.

    With the pace of the game picking up, Arnold made a magnificent low save to keep out Rolfo's free-kick in the closing stages of the opening 45 minutes.

    Moments after Australia coach Tony Gustavsson made his first substitutions, the Matildas fell further behind when Asllani finished off an incisive break before being mobbed by her delighted team-mates.

    Australia pushed forward in numbers but looked out of energy and ideas. Their efforts to claw their way back into the game were hampered when star striker Sam Kerr picked up a knock late on, allowing Sweden to close out the game comfortably.

    Follow coverage of the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England on Sunday across Sky Sports' digital platforms with our live blog, and watch the build-up on Sky Sports News - kick-off 11am.

    Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
    Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

    Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch the Premier League and more this week