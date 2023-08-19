Sweden 2-0 Australia: European side claim fourth Women's World Cup bronze as co-hosts end with defeat

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place play-off in Brisbane.

Sweden, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Clare Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels, with Fridolina Rolfo scoring the resulting spot kick.

Captain Kosovare Asllani doubled Sweden's lead just after the hour mark, rifling in a sweet strike from the edge of the area following another quick counter-attack.

While disappointed to sign off with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the Women's World Cup having never previously gone beyond the quarter-final stage.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that started the semi-finals, where Australia were beaten 3-1 by England and Sweden lost 2-1 to Spain.

Image: Sam Kerr picked up a late injury to further harm Australia's chances of launching a comeback

Sweden started brightly and could have made a dream start when Blackstenius fired a low drive across goal in the opening minute, but the attempt was palmed away by Mackenzie Arnold and cleared by defender Ellie Carpenter.

The Matildas soon found their passing rhythm, tearing forward on the counter through Hayley Raso, who saw her effort blocked.

Raso was denied again midway through the first half, Sweden's Zecira Musovic making a fine save.

Rolfo headed against the bar from Asllani's wonderful cross shortly before Sweden were given their penalty - a decision that was loudly jeered by the capacity crowd of 49,461.

With the pace of the game picking up, Arnold made a magnificent low save to keep out Rolfo's free-kick in the closing stages of the opening 45 minutes.

Moments after Australia coach Tony Gustavsson made his first substitutions, the Matildas fell further behind when Asllani finished off an incisive break before being mobbed by her delighted team-mates.

Australia pushed forward in numbers but looked out of energy and ideas. Their efforts to claw their way back into the game were hampered when star striker Sam Kerr picked up a knock late on, allowing Sweden to close out the game comfortably.

Follow coverage of the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England on Sunday across Sky Sports' digital platforms with our live blog, and watch the build-up on Sky Sports News - kick-off 11am.