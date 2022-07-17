Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Switzerland Women vs Holland Women. Women's European Championship Group C.

Bramall Lane.

Switzerland Women 0

    Holland Women 0

      penalty_lost icon

      Penalty conceded by Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

      penalty_won icon

      Penalty Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn draws a foul in the penalty area.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sherida Spitse (Netherlands).

      corner icon

      Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Sandy Maendly (Switzerland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Maendly following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aniek Nouwen (Netherlands).

      free_kick_won icon

      Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.