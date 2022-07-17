20' Penalty conceded by Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

20' Penalty Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn draws a foul in the penalty area.

19' Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominique Janssen.

14' Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Sherida Spitse (Netherlands).

13' Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

13' Attempt saved. Sandy Maendly (Switzerland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

12' Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

9' Attempt missed. Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.

9' Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Maendly following a corner.

9' Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.

7' Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

6' Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Aniek Nouwen (Netherlands).

4' Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).

First Half begins.