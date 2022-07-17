Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands: Romee Leuchter late double helps holders set up France quarter-final

Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova saw the Netherlands into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after a thrilling 4-1 win over eliminated Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

With the scores level at 1-1 entering the final stages of the game, the Dutch duo scored three goals between them in a destructive final 10 minutes for Mark Parsons' side.

The result means Switzerland are out of the competition, while the Netherlands finish Group C as runners-up, meaning they will face France in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland were in control for the opening 10 minutes, moving forward well and Sandy Maendly had their first chance with a curling effort from outside the area that was destined for the top corner but Daphne van Domselaar made a brilliant save to tip the ball over the crossbar.

The Netherlands had a chance 20 minutes in when Lineth Beerensteyn broke forward quickly and her shot deflected off goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann but, despite the forward being brought down, a VAR check by the referee ruled no penalty would be awarded.

The Dutch came close again after a smart free-kick threaded through a crowd of players in the box, but Jackie Groenen's powerful effort was well held by Thalmann, while Switzerland continued to pose a threat, with Geraldine Reutler and Ramona Bachmann both coming close.

The Netherlands took the lead through an unfortunate own goal three minutes after the break when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was unable to clear a corner and instead nodded the ball into her own net.

Image: Holders Netherlands celebrate qualifying for the quarter-finals after leaving it late to beat Switzerland

Switzerland quickly responded with an equaliser four minutes later after Bachmann played Reutler through and she made no mistake tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

They continued to attack and nearly had a second when Coumba Sow had two excellent chances from close range, but Van Domselaar came to the rescue again to clear the danger.

Both teams continued to press hard for a decisive winner and substitutes Leuchter and Pelova caused havoc, scoring three goals in the final stages of the game.

Leuchter scored in the 84th minute with a looping header that caught Thalmann off guard, before Pelova poked home from close-range two minutes later, with the goal eventually being awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Leuchter capped off a ruthless 10-minute spell for the Netherlands in added time, scoring her second after slotting home Pelova's initial scuffed shot deep into stoppage time.

What's next?

Netherlands will take on France in the final quarter-final next Friday at the New York Stadium in Rotherham; kick-off at 8pm.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany vs Austria - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: France vs Netherlands - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 vs Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley