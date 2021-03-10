Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb. Europa League Round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 0

    Dinamo Zagreb 0

      0-0

      Latest Europa League Odds

      Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Giovani Lo Celso and Joe Rodon will be absent for Tottenham's Europa League last-16 first leg with Dinamo Zagreb; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 10 March 2021 15:54, UK

      Marine vs Spurs, PA
      Image: Giovani Lo Celso is unavailable for the visit of Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday

      Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham continue their Europa League quest against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the Europa League last 16, but they will be without Giovani Lo Celso and Joe Rodon.

      Lo Celso has suffered a setback in his return to fitness from a hamstring injury with a fresh problem, while Rodon is not registered.

      Jose Mourinho said he would make changes, but would still name a strong team.

      ile photo dated 23-12-2018 of Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy 0:46
      Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he would 'love' to win a trophy for chairman Daniel Levy who is celebrating his 20th year at the club

      "Gio is not ready but it's nothing to do with his previous important injury, from which he's totally recovered," Mourinho said.

      Trending

      "But with his accumulation of work his feelings are not the best at the moment, a little bit of some back pain so he's had to stop working the way he was doing. So not for this match.

      "Am I going to repeat the same team that played against Crystal Palace? No, I'm going to make a few changes.

      Also See:

      "But the team is working very well, everybody is training hard, everybody is pushing to play, so for me it doesn't matter who is playing as our team is going to be strong."

      How to follow

      Follow Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Pitch to Post Review: Man City Quadruple a step too far? Bale's Spurs future and Liverpool's crisis assessed

      Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Dharmesh Sheth to discuss the latest round of Premier League fixtures as Manchester United ended Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten run on Super Sunday. After a third straight win at the Etihad, what is it about this fixture that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves? And what are City's chances of an unprecedented Quadruple?

      After a sixth straight home defeat for Liverpool, beaten by Fulham on Sunday, we ask: could their form do irreparable damage? And there's praise for a huge statement victory for Scott Parker's side.

      In part three, Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour talks all things Spurs in the Regional Review - is Gareth Bale playing for his future at the club? And is Harry Kane the best striker in the world? And in part four, we get Dharmesh and Ben's performances of the week, including some praise for Luke Shaw.

      Listen and subscribe here

      Opta stats

      preview image 3:06
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Crystal Palace
      • Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb have met only once before in European competition; Spurs beat Dinamo 4-0 at home during the group stages of the UEFA Cup in 2008-09, a game in which Darren Bent scored a hat-trick.
      • Tottenham Hotspur have played Croatian opposition on seven previous occasions, with six of those being against Hajduk Split. They have won five times and lost twice, with both of those defeats away to Hajduk (1984 and 1991).
      • Dinamo Zagreb have lost nine of their last 10 matches against English sides in European competition, winning the other game 2-1 against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2015.
      • Dinamo Zagreb have won each of their last six matches in the UEFA Europa League, embarking on their longest ever winning run in major European competition.
      • Harry Kane has scored 28 goals in his last 33 starts for Spurs in major European competition, including seven in his last six.
      Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

      Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Watch Live with NOW TV

      Get Sky Sports