Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tottenham continue their Europa League quest against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the Europa League last 16, but they will be without Giovani Lo Celso and Joe Rodon.

Lo Celso has suffered a setback in his return to fitness from a hamstring injury with a fresh problem, while Rodon is not registered.

Jose Mourinho said he would make changes, but would still name a strong team.

0:46 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he would 'love' to win a trophy for chairman Daniel Levy who is celebrating his 20th year at the club

"Gio is not ready but it's nothing to do with his previous important injury, from which he's totally recovered," Mourinho said.

"But with his accumulation of work his feelings are not the best at the moment, a little bit of some back pain so he's had to stop working the way he was doing. So not for this match.

"Am I going to repeat the same team that played against Crystal Palace? No, I'm going to make a few changes.

"But the team is working very well, everybody is training hard, everybody is pushing to play, so for me it doesn't matter who is playing as our team is going to be strong."

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Dharmesh Sheth to discuss the latest round of Premier League fixtures as Manchester United ended Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten run on Super Sunday. After a third straight win at the Etihad, what is it about this fixture that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves? And what are City's chances of an unprecedented Quadruple?

After a sixth straight home defeat for Liverpool, beaten by Fulham on Sunday, we ask: could their form do irreparable damage? And there's praise for a huge statement victory for Scott Parker's side.

In part three, Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour talks all things Spurs in the Regional Review - is Gareth Bale playing for his future at the club? And is Harry Kane the best striker in the world? And in part four, we get Dharmesh and Ben's performances of the week, including some praise for Luke Shaw.

Listen and subscribe here

Opta stats

3:06 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Crystal Palace