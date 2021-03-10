Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Tottenham continue their Europa League quest against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the Europa League last 16, but they will be without Giovani Lo Celso and Joe Rodon.
Lo Celso has suffered a setback in his return to fitness from a hamstring injury with a fresh problem, while Rodon is not registered.
Jose Mourinho said he would make changes, but would still name a strong team.
"Gio is not ready but it's nothing to do with his previous important injury, from which he's totally recovered," Mourinho said.
Trending
- Man Utd promote Fletcher; Murtough named football director
- Merson Says: Liverpool exposed by 'blinkered' Klopp
- Sala's family taking legal action against Cardiff
- Jose hits back at Arteta: No NLD advantage for us
- Red & green: Ferrari reveal new car in bid to halt F1 slide
- Delay Joshua vs Fury? Usyk demands 'justice'
- McIlroy: Woods could be home next week
- Solskjaer: No decision on Cavani future
- Man City's Quadruple chances assessed
- Gerrard: Liverpool fans don't want me, they want Klopp
"But with his accumulation of work his feelings are not the best at the moment, a little bit of some back pain so he's had to stop working the way he was doing. So not for this match.
"Am I going to repeat the same team that played against Crystal Palace? No, I'm going to make a few changes.
"But the team is working very well, everybody is training hard, everybody is pushing to play, so for me it doesn't matter who is playing as our team is going to be strong."
How to follow
Follow Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Pitch to Post Review: Man City Quadruple a step too far? Bale's Spurs future and Liverpool's crisis assessed
Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Dharmesh Sheth to discuss the latest round of Premier League fixtures as Manchester United ended Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten run on Super Sunday. After a third straight win at the Etihad, what is it about this fixture that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves? And what are City's chances of an unprecedented Quadruple?
After a sixth straight home defeat for Liverpool, beaten by Fulham on Sunday, we ask: could their form do irreparable damage? And there's praise for a huge statement victory for Scott Parker's side.
In part three, Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour talks all things Spurs in the Regional Review - is Gareth Bale playing for his future at the club? And is Harry Kane the best striker in the world? And in part four, we get Dharmesh and Ben's performances of the week, including some praise for Luke Shaw.
Opta stats
- Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb have met only once before in European competition; Spurs beat Dinamo 4-0 at home during the group stages of the UEFA Cup in 2008-09, a game in which Darren Bent scored a hat-trick.
- Tottenham Hotspur have played Croatian opposition on seven previous occasions, with six of those being against Hajduk Split. They have won five times and lost twice, with both of those defeats away to Hajduk (1984 and 1991).
- Dinamo Zagreb have lost nine of their last 10 matches against English sides in European competition, winning the other game 2-1 against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2015.
- Dinamo Zagreb have won each of their last six matches in the UEFA Europa League, embarking on their longest ever winning run in major European competition.
- Harry Kane has scored 28 goals in his last 33 starts for Spurs in major European competition, including seven in his last six.