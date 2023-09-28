Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed in Friday morning's pre-match press conference that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return from the thigh injury which has kept him out of action in recent weeks. The right-back has trained fully on Thursday and was expected to do so again on Friday, with Klopp expecting him to be part of the squad for the trip to Tottenham on Saturday. "I'm not a doctor but it looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play," said Klopp. Stefan Bajcetic (calf) had what Klopp called a "little, little, little" setback and calf issue, while Thiago Alcantara (groin)and Conor Bradley are also unavailable.