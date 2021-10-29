Tottenham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Tottenham will assess midfielder Bryan Gil ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

The Spaniard was forced off during the midweek Carabao Cup win at Burnley with a hamstring injury and faces a race to be fit for Saturday.

Winger Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is definitely out.

Manchester United are boosted by the return of defender Raphael Varane for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The French defender is fit again after missing the last two games due to a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

Paul Pogba is suspended following his red card in the defeat against Liverpool and is the only player not available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last time out...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't have the tactical nous or managerial experience to make Manchester United hard to beat. That is exactly what good teams do when confidence is low: play for a clean sheet and try to install a bit of belief back within the camp. I'm convinced it will be the same 'go out and have a go, lads' message from the United boss for this intriguing encounter and if Tottenham don't defend properly, it might just work as United's power and quality in attack has the ability to win matches.

However, it's simply impossible to fancy United in their current unorganised state. Their vulnerability in allowing space for opposition attacks is something Tottenham will look to exploit. They have the players to do so too - Harry Kane, despite being nowhere near his best, had more attempts from fast breaks than anyone else last season. Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele are all smart players and will be focused on dominating United in transitions. I have no evidence to suggest Solskjaer has the tools to stop them.

The home win is fancied, but maybe not five this week eh?

All of Tottenham's wins in the Premier League (5) under Nuno have come by a one-goal margin, including the opening day victory over Manchester City.

He's not a manager to go for the throat once his team are ahead, he likes to suffocate a match. Since the start of last season, of his 17 wins as a manager at either Wolves or Tottenham, 15 of them have come with just one goal separating the teams. That statistic, added to Spurs being inferior man-for-man up against United, argues the chances of Spurs winning by one goal is underestimated with the 7/2 with Sky Bet available. I'd much rather play that bigger price than just the straight up 15/8 with Sky Bet for the win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to win by one goal (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have versus any other side in the competition (36).

After a six-game winless run away to Tottenham in the Premier League (D3 L3), Manchester United have won two of their last three visits to Spurs in the competition (D1).

Just one of the last six Premier League matches between Tottenham and Manchester United have been won by the home side, with Manchester United winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in December 2019.

Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (D1), as many as in their previous 37 league games (W23 D11). The Red Devils have not lost three Premier League games in a row since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

Manchester United's record 29-game away unbeaten run in the Premier League ended in their last match on the road against Leicester. They last lost consecutive away games in the competition in the two matches that preceded their unbeaten run - against Arsenal and Liverpool in January 2020.

Nuno Espírito Santo has lost four of his first nine Premier League matches as Spurs manager (W5) - the only manager to lose more than four of his first 10 Premier League games in charge of Tottenham was Christian Gross in 1997-98, who lost five.

Manchester United have conceded 10 Premier League goals this October, more than any other side. They have only conceded more than 10 in two calendar months, shipping 11 in October 1996 and December 2018. They have also conceded 4+ goals in their last two league games (2-4 vs Leicester, 0-5 vs Liverpool), last doing so in more consecutive league games in December 1961 (three in a row).

Tottenham's Son Heung-min had a hand in four goals in his two games against Manchester United last season (3 goals, 1assist), having failed to register a single goal involvement in his first eight appearances against the Red Devils.

Mason Greenwood has scored five goals in his last seven away Premier League appearances and nine overall on the road for Manchester United - at 20 years and 29 days on the day of this game, he could become the youngest player to score 10 away Premier League goals since Wayne Rooney (19y 21d) in November 2004, with Rooney scoring his 10th goal away at Newcastle for Manchester United.

After netting three goals in his first two Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored in any of his last four league matches, his worst run since November 2017 for Real Madrid (also four in a row). He hasn't gone five in a row without a goal since a run of nine for the Red Devils between November 2008 and January 2009.

