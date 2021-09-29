Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Tottenham vs NS Mura preview: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

      Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for Spurs; Nuno Espirito Santo hints that there will be changes after defeat to Arsenal at the weekend; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Thursday 30 September 2021 08:22, UK

      Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn (PA)
      Image: Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn will remain out with injury

      Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs NS Mura in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for Tottenham. Bergwijn sustained an ankle injury against Rennes while Sessegnon was injured during the September international break.

      "Nothing has changed. Sess and Stevie will not join the group," Nuno Espirito Santo told Spurs TV on Wednesday. "The rest of the squad is available. We will also bring in some U23s to help us, and we go for the game."

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Spurs

      The manager later said in his press conference: "We have to make those decisions. All the squad will go together. Obviously, without telling you too much, there will be some changes because they are required, and because I think for us, regarding Thursday and Sunday, it's the best way. But I will not go further than that."

      Mura centre-back Matic Marusko is set to return to European action for the Slovenian side after suspension.

      How the follow

      Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday.

      When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

      Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not focusing on criticism of him and his team after three Premier League defeats in a row

      Matchday 2: September 30 2021
      Matchday 3: October 21 2021
      Matchday 4: November 4 2021
      Matchday 5: November 25 2021
      Matchday 6: December 9 2021

      February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs
      March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16
      April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals
      April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals
      May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)

