Tottenham vs NS Mura preview: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs NS Mura in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for Tottenham. Bergwijn sustained an ankle injury against Rennes while Sessegnon was injured during the September international break.
"Nothing has changed. Sess and Stevie will not join the group," Nuno Espirito Santo told Spurs TV on Wednesday. "The rest of the squad is available. We will also bring in some U23s to help us, and we go for the game."
The manager later said in his press conference: "We have to make those decisions. All the squad will go together. Obviously, without telling you too much, there will be some changes because they are required, and because I think for us, regarding Thursday and Sunday, it's the best way. But I will not go further than that."
Mura centre-back Matic Marusko is set to return to European action for the Slovenian side after suspension.
Trending
- Juve loss leaves Tuchel baffled with 'strange' Chelsea
- Record-breaking Ronaldo snatches dramatic Man Utd win
- Ole: CL nights at Old Trafford 'magic' - but we got lucky
- CL hits & misses: Ronaldo covers Man Utd cracks; Chelsea lack guile
- Iheanacho denied Poland entry, out of Legia Warsaw match
- Lowry slams Ryder Cup 'idiots'
- Joshua vs Fury - could the fight still happen?
- PL 'abused position' while rejecting Newcastle takeover
- Merson says: Arsenal top-four contenders but Nuno at risk
- Nuno: Criticism normal but I know Spurs' philosophy
How the follow
Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday.
When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?
Matchday 2: September 30 2021
Matchday 3: October 21 2021
Matchday 4: November 4 2021
Matchday 5: November 25 2021
Matchday 6: December 9 2021
All the key Europa Conference League dates
February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs
March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16
April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals
April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals
May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)