Tottenham vs NS Mura preview: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for Tottenham. Bergwijn sustained an ankle injury against Rennes while Sessegnon was injured during the September international break.

"Nothing has changed. Sess and Stevie will not join the group," Nuno Espirito Santo told Spurs TV on Wednesday. "The rest of the squad is available. We will also bring in some U23s to help us, and we go for the game."

The manager later said in his press conference: "We have to make those decisions. All the squad will go together. Obviously, without telling you too much, there will be some changes because they are required, and because I think for us, regarding Thursday and Sunday, it's the best way. But I will not go further than that."

Mura centre-back Matic Marusko is set to return to European action for the Slovenian side after suspension.

Matchday 2: September 30 2021

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)