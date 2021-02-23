Tottenham vs Wolfsberger: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Wolfsberger in the Europa League last 32 on Wednesday; kick-off 5pm.
Team news
Giovani Lo Celso and Serge Aurier are Tottenham's only injury concerns but the likes of Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele will probably be given the night off after such a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg.
Carlos Vinicius, who scored last week, is set to return to the team and Gareth Bale looks close to his match sharpness and could be given more minutes to prove his worth.
Opta stats
- Tottenham Hotspur have won all three of their home matches against Austrian sides in European competition and are yet to concede in such ties. The most recent game was a 3-0 win against LASK in the group stages of this competition back in October.
- No team in UEFA Cup/Europa League history has overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg at home during the knockout stages of the competition.
- Tottenham Hotspur have won each of their last four home matches in all European competitions, scoring 16 goals while conceding only twice. They last won five in a row at home in Europe between August 2013 and February 2014.
- RZ Pellets have played eight away games in all European competitions and have won more games (four) than they have lost (three).
- No Spurs player has scored more UEFA Europa League goals this season than Carlos Vinicius (4, same as Lucas Moura), netting each of these in his last three appearances.
