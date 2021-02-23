Tottenham vs Wolfsberger: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Wolfsberger in the Europa League last 32 on Wednesday; kick-off 5pm.

Team news

Giovani Lo Celso and Serge Aurier are Tottenham's only injury concerns but the likes of Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele will probably be given the night off after such a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg.

Carlos Vinicius, who scored last week, is set to return to the team and Gareth Bale looks close to his match sharpness and could be given more minutes to prove his worth.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Wolfsberger with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats