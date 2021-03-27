Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

    Arsenal Women 3

    • C Foord (26th minute)
    • V Miedema (35th minute)
    • K McCabe (61st minute)

    Tottenham Women 0-3 Arsenal Women: Visitors claim north London derby bragging rights

    Match report as Vivianne Miedema's wonder goal inspires Arsenal to 3-0 victory at Spurs in WSL; Caitlin Foord opened the scoring before Miedema and Katie McCabe secured win; Arsenal stay firmly in race for Champions league spot; Spurs' winless streak stretches to seven WSL games

    By PA Media

    Saturday 27 March 2021 18:38, UK

    Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates with Caitlin Foord after scoring their team&#39;s second goal
    Image: Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates with Caitlin Foord after scoring their team's second goal

    Tottenham's winless streak stretched to seven Women's Super League matches after a 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

    Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe were on target for the Gunners in the north London derby.

    How the Gunners eased to a north London derby victory...

    Katie McCabe scored Arsenal&#39;s third goal
    Image: Katie McCabe scored Arsenal's third goal

    The visitors could have been ahead early on after Jordan Nobbs' two long-range efforts forced Rebecca Spencer into making good saves.

    The Gunners made the breakthrough after 25 minutes when Foord combined with Noelle Maritz on the right-hand side before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

    Arsenal doubled their advantage in the 34th minute after a Miedema wonder-strike, with the Holland international volleying home a McCabe corner.

    Arsenal&#39;s Danielle van de Donk (front) and Tottenham Hotspur&#39;s Alanna Kennedy battle for the ball
    Image: Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk (front) and Tottenham Hotspur's Alanna Kennedy battle for the ball

    The Gunners completed the scoring in the 60th minute after McCabe pounced on a defensive error before calmly rolling the ball into the back of the net.

    Victory means Joe Montemurro's side stay firmly in the hunt for the Champions League places. They remain three points behind Manchester United, who beat West Ham earlier on Saturday, but with a game in hand.

    Meanwhile, Spurs stay eighth in the WSL standings.

    What the managers said...

    Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro: "We were playing great football in September, October and November but we're
    definitely finding good rhythm now.

    "We can't rely on other results and the possibilities of other teams, we just have to worry about what we're doing.

    "We just have to follow our week by week processes and hopefully things will fall into place for us."

    Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner: "To be honest, we were maybe a bit tentative in the first half. We could've been a bit more forceful in putting Arsenal under pressure.

    "We definitely grew into the game which is positive, we pushed higher up the half and that created some good opportunities for us.

    "But by the time we created these opportunities, we were probably in a position where we couldn't get back into the game."

    What's next?

    Arsenal travel to Bristol City on Sunday April 4 (kick-off 2pm), while Tottenham host Manchester City, also on Sunday April 4 (kick-off 2pm).

