Tottenham Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Spurs claim first WSL win over north London rivals

Tottenham stunned Arsenal with a 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, claiming their first WSL win over their north London rivals.

Arsenal were hoping to build on last weekend's 4-1 win over WSL title rivals Chelsea by moving three points clear at the top, but found themselves frustrated by a Spurs side who had never kept a clean sheet against their rivals.

Spurs made Arsenal pay for a raft of missed chances when they broke the deadlock just before the hour with one of the team goals of the season. Martha Thomas finished it off with a first-time finish that proved to be the winner.

Saturday marked one of Spurs' performances of the season as they ended a five-game winless run in the league. They remain in sixth, while Arsenal stay in second behind Chelsea after suffering their first defeat since losing to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martha Thomas gives Tottenham the advantage in the north London derby

How Spurs stunned Arsenal

Arsenal were unable to channel the same clinical performance that saw them thrash title rivals Chelsea last Sunday in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams seemed to have figured each other out after Arsenal's penalties win in the Conti Cup on Wednesday.

That was down, in large part, to Tottenham containing Arsenal's wide threat. The Gunners still had their chances, but it took until three minutes before the break to hit the target. Caitlin Foord came closest, striking the post with Spurs goalkeeper Barbora Votikova beaten.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Martha Thomas gestures to the team after celebrating their goal

Spurs, who had gone 16 games without a clean sheet ahead of this game, were able to frustrate Arsenal but offered very little at the other end in the first period. Bethany England had a tame shot saved but there was little else to speak of.

Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney was impressed by the way Spurs approached the first half, saying: "This is the best I've seen Tottenham in a while. They've been really brave in possession." Spurs were rewarded for their bravery after the break.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Spurs goalkeeper Votikova, making her debut, kept her side level with key saves after the restart as Arsenal pushed for a breakthrough. The visitors struggled to find a clear opening and when they did Alessia Russo headed wide from inside the area.

Arsenal could not break down Spurs' defence and were then punished for their profligacy before the hour. Spurs produced a flowing team move, which began in their own box, and was completed by Thomas after a one-two with Celin Bizet.

Despite the beautiful opener, that will be a contender for team goal of the season, Votikova will be remembered as the hero for Spurs as she kept out efforts from Russo and Kyra Cooney-Cross. Arsenal kept pushing but never looked convincing in the final third.

Vilahamn: I'm proud of how we 'dared to do'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Robert Vilahamn reflects on a successful North London Derby.

Tottenham manager Robert Vilahamn to Sky Sports:

"I'm very happy for the team and the club because they deserve to compete at this level… they defended so well and that goal we scored was also brilliant.

"I'm trying to be very calm and make sure I speak very low, then try and give them little tactic bits as well. but they were actually quite calm when we came in, even if Arsenal played well.

"I felt like Beth had 45 minutes in her today so it was a good switch to bring Naz on in the second half because we got more space when she's threatening in behind all the time. It was better to use Bethany for leadership in the first half then a little bit more for the transitions on the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Barbora Votikova reflects on a successful game against Arsenal.

"7-0 against Man City, everyone might have thought I was stupid and that's fair. They tried a little bit against Man Utd, but we didn't go for it. So I needed to restart with the Wednesday game because I will keep doing this until I stop working here.

"When we get this game today and we're brave enough to do it against this really good team, the players are going to grow. They'll realise 'we are good enough to have a build up', then we need to have longer possession.

"But we're at the start of a journey and we still beat Arsenal. I'm very happy with how they dared to do it because that's the Tottenham way. I'm very proud.

"We're already done with them. you'll see them soon so we are working ahead of schedule and making sure this team gets stronger with the right characters. There are so many good players in this squad and you just need to refresh and renew."

Carney: Full credit to Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Byrne and Karen Carney analyse Arsenal's performance in the North London Derby.

Sky Sports' Karen Carney:

"I said last week was the most significant day in the WSL . You see the performance Arsenal had against Chelsea and you're thinking 'they can go on and win this title'.

"But today, it looks like a completely different side and you're thinking 'how has this happened?'.

"It's all about Spurs today. With the results they've had - 7-0 against Man City, 4-0 against Man Utd - today, they've kept a clean sheet and put in a fantastic performance against this strong Arsenal side that really didn't turn up. You have to give full credit to Tottenham.

"I think in possession, it's how they want to play football and how they kept the ball and moved it was really good.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A deflated Steph Catley reflects on a loss against Tottenham.

"What's changed is out of possession and how they've been defending. That's what they got the clean sheet.

"It was a brave performance, not easy on that pitch either, it's different to what they're used to playing on. It's fantastic for the manager.

"But I can't help but think at the back of my mind from an Arsenal perspective - top of the table at Christmas in the WSL, send that message.

"Now this has happened and you're going into the New Year scratching your head. Jonas Eidevall is thinking 'how have I seen us beat Chelsea convincingly then lose the north London derby today?'"

Thomas: I couldn't be happier at Spurs

Tottenham goalscorer Martha Thomas to Sky Sports:

"It's a great win for us. It's been a tough week, but we deserved that and we put on a performance we can all be proud of.

"We knew we could build on Wednesday so he felt like the same team deserved to go out and play again, minus the one change and that's what we did. He said to enjoy ourselves, play with freedom like he always does. We've come off two really bad results in the league, but we know we can compete with these teams and we showed that today.

"It's been fantastic. I got off to a flying start, then last month dwindled a bit. It's meant everything, the girls and Robert have been great and the club as a whole have been really supportive. I couldn't be any happier."

Women's football now takes a break until mid-January. Tottenham return on Sunday January 14 with their FA Cup fixture against Sheffield United. They then return to Sky Sports on Sunday January 21 when they travel to West Ham in the WSL; kick-off 6.45pm.

Arsenal also return with an FA Cup fixture on Sunday January 14 as they host Watford. They are back in WSL action on Saturday January 20 as they host Everton; kick-off 2pm.