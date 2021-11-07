Tottenham Women 1-1 Man Utd Women: Ria Percival scores late leveller after Alessia Russo opener for United

Ria Percival scored a last-gasp free-kick as Tottenham fought back to steal a late point from a 1-1 Barclays Women's Super League draw at home to Manchester United to move up to third.

Former Chelsea forward Alessia Russo handed the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time as she picked up the ball from about 30 yards out, drove past two Tottenham defenders and blasted it home, leaving home goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela with no chance.

How the spoils were shared

It was a close battle between the two clubs throughout the game, with each side having their share of chances.

Three of Tottenham's efforts fell to long-range strikes from Jess Naz. One of Naz's chances occurred in the opening exchanges of the first half and her curling effort forced a save out of United goalkeeper Mary Earps, who made

her 50th appearance for the club.

It looked like the away side were going to take maximum points home from The Hive before Percival struck in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Tottenham were awarded a free-kick as the clock ticked down and the ball was played in by Percival with some power and found the top corner of the net.

The result means Tottenham maintain their two-point gap over Sunday afternoon's opponents in fifth.

What the managers said...

Tottenham head coach Rehanne Skinner: "We were disciplined, organised, patient and committed to still working to the final whistle and that's something that's non-negotiable for us. We need to keep performing, learning and getting better.

"For me, this performance was probably one of our better ones overall - so that's a real progress and success."

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner: "Its gutting, there's no other words really. It's not great.

"I thought the set-piece was obviously a really good delivery, but we can defend that much better and that's what we need to be critical of in the last few moments. See that out, and we win 1-0.

"We took a point but really we should be taking three in these kind of games."

Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby next weekend before visiting Watford in the FA WSL Cup four days later.

Manchester United travel to Everton next Sunday before hosting their own blockbuster derby in a midweek FA WSL Cup clash with Manchester City.