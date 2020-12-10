Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp: Carlos Vinicius, Giovani Lo Celso goals see Spurs top group

Second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Giovani Lo Celso saw Spurs top their Europa League group with a comfortable 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp.

Vinicius should have put Tottenham ahead before half-time when played through by Lucas Moura but shot straight at Alireza Beiranvand, before making amends with a tap-in 10 minutes into the second period after Gareth Bale's free-kick had been tipped onto the post.

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Tanguy Ndombele were surprise additions from the bench moments later and the former had a hand in Spurs' second, feeding Lo Celso to slot in from a closing angle with 19 minutes to go.

Spurs needed victory to secure top spot and a favourable route in next week's last-32 draw, and comfortably saw out the three points against their Belgian visitors, who did not manage a shot on target across 90 minutes.

Player ratings Tottenham: Hart (6), Doherty (6), Sanchez (5), Tanganga (6), Davies (6), Reguilon (6), Winks (6), Lo Celso (8), Lucas (7), Bale (5), Vinicius (6).



Subs: Bergwijn (6), Son (6),Ndombele (6), Kane (7), Sissoko (6).



Antwerp: Beiranvand (7), Buta (6), Seck (5), Gelin (7), Batubinsika (6), Lukaku (6), Benson (5), Haroun (6), Hongla (6), Refaelov (5), Benavente (5).



Subs: Ampomah (5), Boya (6), Juklerod (6), Verstraete (5), Miyoshi (5).



Man of the match: Giovani Lo Celso

Spurs make final-day showdown look simple

Needing a victory to avoid the likes of Manchester United - who Jose Mourinho said 'should not be in the Europa League' altogether - Spurs took their time to get going in front of 2,000 expectant fans in north London.

It took almost 20 minutes for the hosts to find the target, with Vinicius' tame effort from wide meat and drink for Beiranvand to hold.

The goalkeeper should have been made to pay on the half-hour mark when he flapped at Moura's corner, but had Martin Hongla to thank for heading clear before Vinicius could pounce at the empty net.

Image: Carlos Vinicius ended the group stage with three goals and three assists for Spurs

Most of Spurs' joy was coming through Lucas Moura, unleashed through the middle and causing problems from deep. His run and threaded pass released Vinicius for the chance of the first half, but again the Brazilian fired straight at the goalkeeper from a good position.

After the break, there was a notable sense that the hosts had stepped things up a gear and Abdoulaye Seck, booked before half-time, was lucky to stay on the pitch when bringing down Moura 30 yards out.

Mourinho assistant Joao Sacramento received a yellow instead for insulting the referee but was soon celebrating as Bale's free-kick was turned onto the post by Beiranvand, giving Vinicius the simple task of tapping home.

Image: Vinicius turned in Gareth Bale's long-range free-kick to set Spurs on their way

Son, Kane and Ndombele arrived within moments and once they had got into their stride, made their impact known. Moments after Son's angled drive had been tipped over, Moussa Sissoko found Kane, whose slide-rule pass released Lo Celso for a lovely two-touch take and finish.

There was a momentary worry for Mourinho as Son was left limping after a heavy challenge but he soon shook off that worry, just as Spurs did to Antwerp, to top the group and ensure they will be seeded in Monday's Europa League last-32 draw.

Man of the match - Giovani Lo Celso

Operating from deep but driving forward to good effect, Lo Celso and Moura ran the show for Tottenham before half-time.

But while the Brazilian's performance dropped off in the second half, his South American team-mate continued to pull the strings from the heart of midfield and looked fitter than he has done for some time, including one memorable outmuscle and run midway through the second period.

He got the goal his performance deserved and having now started three games in a week, can be very satisfied with his recent work.

Opta facts

Including qualifiers, Spurs have won seven of their nine European matches in 2020/21 (D1 L1), topping their group to qualify for the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Royal Antwerp suffered only their second UEFA Europa League defeat of the season and their first away from home, having won their previous two away games.

Spurs have recorded six consecutive home wins in all competitions for the first time since December 2018.

In all competitions, Tottenham's Harry Kane has been directly involved in more goals in 18 appearances this season (27 - 14 goals, 13 assists) than he was in 34 appearances in 2019/20 (26 - 24 goals, 2 assists).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has 13 assists in all competitions this season, the most of any player within Europe's top-five leagues - three ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne with 10.

Carlos Vinicius has been directly involved in six goals in three UEFA Europa League appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (3 goals, 3 assists).

Jose Mourinho has won 18 of his last 19 home matches in games played on Thursday (D1), winning all five with Tottenham.

Spurs have won 15 of their 18 home UEFA Europa League group stage matches (D2 L1).

What's next?

Tottenham are back on Sky Sports this weekend when their trip to Crystal Palace is live on Sky Sports Premier League as part of Super Sunday from 2pm; Kick-off at 2.15pm.

