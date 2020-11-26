Europa League last 32: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Europa League group stage is nearing its conclusion, with Arsenal and Leicester having already qualified for the knockout stage. Here's what you need to know about the round of 32.
When is the Europa League last 32 draw?
The draw will take place at midday on Monday, December 14 in Nyon - after the Champions League last 16 draw. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.
Who has reached the last 32?
Arsenal and Leicester have secured qualification, while Tottenham and Rangers are both in a strong position to qualify.
Winless Celtic, however, are out of the competition after their latest 4-1 loss at Sparta Prague.
Elsewhere, Roma and Hoffenheim also qualified for the last 32.
Trending
- Vinicius and Winks 50-yarder help Spurs thrash Ludogorets
- Confusion as Tyson is told: KOs are OK!
- Maradona's forgotten year in Seville
- Jose: Maradona would call me after my big defeats
- Pepe redeems himself as Arsenal qualify
- Rangers miss chance to qualify as Benfica fight back
- WBC: Wilder deserves another opportunity
- Liverpool, London can welcome back fans, but not Manchester
- Hamilton: Why Ferrari move 'wasn't meant to be'
- Rooney to take charge of Derby for Wycombe visit
What is the draw format?
The draw will comprise 12 group winners, 12 group runners-up and eight third-placed sides from the Champions League who will drop into the Europa League knockout phase.
The clubs will be split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage all seeded.
No team can play a club from their Europa League group or a side from the same national association at this stage.
The ties will take place over two legs, with the seeded teams at home in the second legs.
When will the games be played?
February 18, 2021: Round of 32 first legs
February 25, 2021: Round of 32 second legs
What are the other key dates?
December 3: Group stage matchday 5
December 10: Group stage matchday 6
February 18 & 25, 2021: Round of 32
March 11 & 18, 2021: Round of 16
April 8 & 15, 2021: Quarter-finals
April 29 & May 6, 2021: Semi-finals
May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)