Tottenham vs Huddersfield preview: Facing Spurs harder without Harry Kane, says Jan Siewert

Tottenham host Huddersfield live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert has claimed it will be harder to face a Tottenham side missing Harry Kane on Saturday.

The England star may have played his last game of the season after injuring his ankle in the midweek Champions League win over Manchester City.

"It's interesting because it definitely changes them," Siewert said of Spurs. "With him they play in different shapes and when he didn't play they had other shapes.

"It makes it more difficult in a way but it's about how we solve it against them. It's about how we can perform our patterns out there."

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The match comes during a tough spell for Spurs, who must face City twice in the next 10 days amid a tight battle for the top four, with an injury concern over Dele Alli added to Kane's absence.

But asked if this was the ideal time to face them, Siewert said: "The thing in football is there's never a perfect time. They are all professional players, they all want to win games."

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Huddersfield's relegation to the Championship may already have been confirmed, but Siewert insisted he would not accept any drop in standards from his players.

"The target for us is to give our best in the whole training session, in the whole of the game, because we have to represent the club," he said.

"We can still be proud to be part of this league. Unfortunately at the end of the season we won't be - but for now we are part of this league."

Team news

Tottenham are without Harry Kane while Dele Alli is a doubt for the match against Huddersfield.

Kane has an ankle injury suffered in midweek against Manchester City, the same game where Alli broke his hand in two places.

Eric Dier (hip), Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Huddersfield forward Isaac Mbenza is a doubt to face Tottenham on Saturday after suffering with illness this week.

2:28 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF

Huddersfield forward Isaac Mbenza is a doubt after suffering with illness this week.

Manager Jan Siewert said Mbenza was one of a number of players to have been affected, with a final decision to be made closer to kick-off.

Demeaco Duhaney has stepped up his recovery from a hip injury while Philip Billing is in

contention after a back problem.

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions versus Huddersfield (W5 D3), since a three-match losing streak between April 1955 and April 1956.

Huddersfield have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with Spurs by an aggregate score of 0-8, with the Terriers landing just nine shots on target.

Only versus Cardiff have Tottenham won their first four Premier League games against a team without conceding a goal.

Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D1 L4), though it was their last such match, beating Crystal Palace 2-0.

Huddersfield have lost nine of their last 10 away Premier League games (D1), with their only point in that time coming against fellow relegation strugglers Cardiff.

Tottenham have played (57) and subsequently lost (13) more Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table than any other side in the competition. Their last such defeat came in May 2018 at West Bromwich Albion.

Since beating Man Utd 2-1 in October 2017, Huddersfield have lost 17 of their 19 Premier League games against 'big six' opponents (D2), including each of the last 10 in a row. However, their only two points in that run have come away from home (vs Chelsea and Man City in May 2018).

12 of Tottenham's last 14 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of games, including eight of their last nine at home.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer has conceded 17 goals in just six Premier League appearances this season, conceding a goal on average every 27 minutes.

Merson's prediction

Spurs have started off well in their new stadium, there's no doubt about that. They've won the two games without conceding a goal.

They've got to get this game won quickly as they've got a big game coming up next week [second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City].

Harry Kane's injury won't affect them in this game, and I'm not sure he would've played anyway, but over the course of the rest of the season, I think it'll take its toll. This will be a walk in the park."

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0