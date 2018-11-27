Tottenham vs Inter Milan preview: Spurs must win to stay in Champions League

Harry Kane celebrates Tottenham's win against PSV

Tottenham must defeat Inter Milan at Wembley on Wednesday to remain in contention for the Champions League last 16.

If Spurs beat Inter by better than 2-1 - the score when the sides met on Matchday One - they can progress on head-to-head by matching Inter's result at home to PSV when they travel to already-qualified Barcelona on Matchday Six.

However, if Tottenham beat Inter by worse than 2-1, they would need to better their result in the final round of games.

If Spurs beat Inter 2-1, they must match Inter's result on Matchday Six and record a better overall goal difference.

Meanwhile, Tottenham recorded a 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino brought in Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min for that match, and it is likely both players will feature for the second successive game after impressing in the victory.

Inter defeated Serie A strugglers Frosinone on Saturday. Luciano Spalletti's team are currently third in the Italian top flight, nine points behind leaders Juventus.

Team news

Danny Rose will be involved in Tottenham's squad for the must-win Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

The left-back has been out since the start of October with a groin injury but has returned to full training, while Hugo Lloris returns from suspension.

Juan Foyth is ineligible as he is not registered, while Kieran Trippier (groin), Davinson Sanchez (hamstring), Mousa Dembele (ankle) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are injured.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won both of their previous home matches against Inter Milan, 3-1 in the 2010-11 Champions League, and 3-0 in the 2012-13 Europa League.

Inter have never kept a clean sheet in their five previous meetings with Spurs in all comps, though they've only failed to score once (W3 D0 L2).

The home side has won all five previous meetings between Tottenham and Inter (2 for Tottenham, 3 for Inter).

This will be Inter's first competitive match at Wembley Stadium. Italian sides have won four of their five visits to the ground (Milan v Benfica 1963 European Cup final, Parma v Royal Antwerp 1993 Cup Winners' Cup final, Fiorentina v Arsenal 1999-00 Champions League and Juventus v Spurs 2017-18 Champions League).

Defeat for Tottenham will see them eliminated from the Champions League. They've lost two of their last three home games in the competition.

Six of Tottenham's seven Champions League goals this season have been scored in the second half of games.

Three of Inter's five Champions League goals this season have been scored in the 85th minute or later, including both against Tottenham on matchday one.

If Inter avoid defeat they'll be in the knockout stages of the Champions League. They've only gone out at the group stages in one of their previous 11 campaigns in the competition (2003-04).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored 13 goals and assisted a further two in his 14 Champions League appearances. He's scored 26% of Tottenham's total goals in the competition (13/50).

Inter's Mauro Icardi has scored in five of his last six matches in European competition (5 goals in total), including in three of his four Champions League matches.

Son Heung-min has played more Champions League games than any other Tottenham player (17). He's not scored in his last four games in the competition - he's never gone five in a row without a goal for Spurs.

Charlie's prediction

I'm expecting Spurs to win it, but it'll be tough. I'm pretty sure Inter won't defend the way David Luiz did for Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday but, although the Italians are desperate to build their reputation back up in Europe, I expect Spurs to have enough.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)