Tottenham 3-0 Linz ASK: Spurs cruise to opening Europa League victory

Spurs cruised to an opening-night Europa League victory without hitting top gear as Linz ASK were comprehensively beaten 3-0 on Thursday.

The damage was done inside 27 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Lucas Moura's opener and Andres Andrade's own goal secured an insurmountable lead for Jose Mourinho's side.

Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius had a hand in both first-half goals on their full debuts since joining Tottenham in the summer, and Vinicius capped a fine performance with his second assist five minutes from time as substitute Heung-min Son sealed the win.

Player ratings Tottenham: Hart (8), Doherty (8), Sanchez (7), Davies (6=7), Reguilon (8), Hojbjerg (7), Winks (7), Lamela (7), Bale (7), Moura (8), Vinicius (8).



Subs: Sissoko (5), Lo Celso (5), Alli (5), Son (6), Clarke (n/a).



LASK: Schlager (4), Wiesinger (5), Trauner (6), Andrade (4), Ranftl (5), Holland (3), Michorl (7), Renner (4), Gruber (5), Raguz (5), Balic (5).



Subs: Filipovic (5), Eggestein (5), Potzmann (5), Goiginger (5), Grgic (6).



How signings steered Spurs to perfect start

Image: Moura's opener was the Brazilian's third goal of the season

Summer signings Bale and Vinicius made the first starts of their loan spells at Spurs, and the on-loan Benfica striker had a glorious chance to instantly endear himself to his new club on nine minutes but headed Matt Doherty's cross wide from six yards.

Vinicius made amends four minutes later though, as he drifted in behind to gather Ben Davies' long ball and squared the ball perfectly for Moura to slot Spurs into the lead with his third goal of the season.

Bale and Matt Doherty tormented the left-hand side of the LASK defence, and that's where Spurs' second came from as Andrade turned the ball into his own net while trying to prevent Bale's centre from reaching the unmarked Vinicius.

Image: Andres Andrade put through his own net before Vinicius could tap in his first Spurs goal

Erik Lamela almost added an instant third, but LASK goalkeeper Alexander Schlager scrambled back to stop the ball from trickling over the goal line after failing to stop the Argentine's initial effort.

Having been bystander for the majority of the first period, LASK forced Joe Hart into action as the first half drew to a close, with the Spurs stopper tipping Andreas Gruber's effort behind for a corner.

Lamela very nearly got his goal within seconds of the restart when he flashes a shot across the face of goal after showing great footwork to evade two LASK defenders.

Team news Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius made the first start of their Tottenham loans as Jose Mourinho made eight changes from the draw with West Ham. Davinson Sanchez, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon retained their places.

Bale's involvement came to an end on the hour but the introduction of Son and Dele Alli ensured chances kept on coming for the hosts.

Doherty and Moura headed opportunities over the target and Son had a shot saved before Vinicius slotted Alli through on goal with a perfect through pass, but his effort was hacked off the line after breaching Schlager's defences first time around.

But Vinicius was determined to demonstrate his creative abilities and cushioned a sumptuous header into the path of Son as he slotted in his ninth goal of the season to confirm Spurs' comprehensive win.

Image: Heung-min Son came off the bench to seal the win with his ninth goal of the season

Opta stats - Free-scoring Spurs stroll

Spurs have won 11 of their last 12 home UEFA Europa League group stage matches (D1).

Spurs have scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, five more than any other Premier League side.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has won 12 of his 15 home matches in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (D2 L1), across spells with Benfica, FC Porto, Man Utd and Spurs.

After losing just one of their first eight UEFA Europa League matches (W5 D2), LASK have lost each of their last three in a row.

Spurs forward Lucas Moura has scored in each of his last three starts in all competitions, his best streak for the club.

Only his teammate Harry Kane (18) has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions among Premier League players than Son Heung-Min (13 - 9 goals, 4 assists) this season.

Austrian teams remain winless in 18 away UEFA European matches in England, drawing one and losing 17.

Man of the Match - Carlos Vinicius

Lightening the load on Harry Kane is a task Spurs have struggled to get to grips with in recent seasons. As a result, injuries have taken their toll on Spurs' leading marksman, but in summer signing Carlos Vinicius, they look to have finally found an able deputy.

The first glimpse of the on-loan Benfica striker showed Spurs now possess and physical and creative presence in reserve who is ideally suited to the challenges that lie ahead in English football.

Vinicius was brought to Spurs with a view to shouldering the attacking burden, and his two fine assists against LASK serve as proof he can more than hit that brief.

What's next?

