Tottenham vs Norwich preview: Hugo Lloris out, Teemu Pukki a doubt

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Norwich on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Hugo Lloris will still be missing for Tottenham when they host Norwich in the FA Cup. Lloris missed Sunday's Premier League defeat to Wolves with a groin injury and he will not be fit in time for Wednesday's game.

Spurs still have Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko out but Ryan Sessegnon (hip) is on the comeback trail and has returned to training with the squad.

Norwich will check on forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alexander Tettey, who both missed training through illness this week.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann has again been ruled out by a hamstring tendon problem, while goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is absent for personal reasons.

Centre-back Timm Klose continues his recovery from a knee problem as the Switzerland international closes in on a first-team return.

But winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Opta stats

Tottenham have only progressed from one of their previous four FA Cup ties with Norwich, doing so in the most recent such encounter in January 1993.

Norwich have won just one of their last seven away games against Spurs in all competitions (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row including their league game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Tottenham have progressed to the quarter-final on nine of the last 10 occasions they've reached this stage of the FA Cup, falling only at this hurdle in 2015-16 against Crystal Palace.

