Tottenham vs West Ham preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Tottenham will welcome back Lucas Moura and Dele Alli when they host West Ham. Moura missed Friday's game with Manchester United due to a knock while Alli was suspended because of his ill-advised social media post about coronavirus.

Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are not fit, but everyone else is available.

West Ham are once again without record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Haller has yet to shake off a hip problem and Snodgrass could be facing a long spell out with a back issue.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna has trained following a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Tuesday 23rd June 8:00pm

Opta stats

Spurs are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham for the first time since the 2012-13 season under André Villas-Boas.

West Ham won 1-0 away at Spurs last season but haven't won back-to-back away league matches against their London rivals since November 1966 under Ron Greenwood.

In all competitions, the away side has won six of the last seven matches between Spurs and West Ham, including each of the last four in a row. The last home win in this fixture was back in May 2017, a 1-0 victory for West Ham.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League London derbies (both vs Chelsea), last losing three in a row back in August 2005. They've also lost two of their last three home London derbies (W1), more than they had in their previous 22 (W15 D6 L1).

West Ham have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L7), while away from home the Hammers have lost each of their last six. Only Bournemouth (7) have won fewer Premier League points so far in 2020 than David Moyes' side (8).

During his entire managerial career, Spurs boss José Mourinho has managed more games against David Moyes without losing than any other manager (13 - W8 D5).

Charlie's prediction

There is no home advantage again for Tottenham. Against Manchester United, Jose Mourinho picked an attack-minded side. This time around he'll have Dele Alli back, but he will need a game to get going.

If there was one player who needed the 90 minutes, it was Harry Kane. He looked cumbersome and sluggish against United. He always starts a season slow. At the back, playing Eric Dier at the back instead of Toby Alderweireld was a weird one and Spurs looked as though they are unsure what their jobs were.

For that reason I think West Ham could nick a point. The Hammers are in deep trouble. They made silly mistakes against Wolves, but this is the state of play for them. West Ham will try to spoil the party, as they attempted against Wolves, and they do have that in them.

I can see them being stubborn in this one. I am not convinced by Tottenham or Arsenal, who should be pushing for top four, but are not good enough. West Ham will stifle and choke them, and they should get through the 90 minutes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

