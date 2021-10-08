Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tranmere Rovers vs Colchester United. Sky Bet League Two.

Prenton ParkAttendance7,324.

Tranmere Rovers 2

  • J Hawkes (54th minute)
  • P Clarke (71st minute)

Colchester United 0

    Latest Sky Bet League Two Odds

    Tranmere 2-0 Colchester: Josh Hawkes and Peter Clarke strike to earn hosts victory

    Friday 8 October 2021 22:57, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere and Colchester United.

    Josh Hawkes and Peter Clarke got the goals as dominant Tranmere extended their home winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

    The visitors' winless run stretched to four games and more worryingly they have also failed to score in that time.

    U's stopper Shamal George did well to keep out Tom Davies' powerful header in the first half.

    Freddie Sears saw his strike denied by Ross Doohan at the near post just before the break as the visitors' wait for a goal continued.

    After the restart Davies nodded against the bar as Micky Mellon's men burst out of the blocks.

    Trending

    But Hawkes made no mistake as he notched his first league goal for the club in the 54th minute.

    George produced another decent stop to thwart Elliott Nevitt's low strike before substitute Noah Chilvers went close with a long-range strike for the visitors.

    Also See:

    But Hawkes turned provider moments later as Clarke headed home his third goal in two games to secure the points with 19 minutes left.

    Doohan ensured a deserved clean sheet when he denied Sears from close range late on.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema