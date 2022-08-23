Carabao Cup second round: Three Premier League sides enter the competition on Wednesday night

Carabao Cup second round LIVE!Four fixtures on Wednesday night, including three involving Premier League sidesTranmere vs Newcastle - kick off 7.45pm, live on Sky SportsWatch in-game highlights of Tranmere vs Newcastle on this blogLeeds vs Barnsley - kick off 7.45pmForest Green Rovers vs Brighton - kick off 7.45pmWycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City - kick-off 7.45pmWatch Soccer Special on Sky Sports News for all the goals as they go inWatch the third round draw after FT of all Wednesday's games on Sky Sports FootballWatch highlights of all of Wednesday's cup ties after FT for freeCarabao Cup fixtures | Bet with Sky BetDownload the Sky Sports App