Tranmere vs Tottenham preview: Mauricio Pochettino promises strong FA Cup team

Mauricio Pochettino says he will field a strong team against Tranmere on Friday

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he will field a strong team but will make changes for the FA Cup third-round tie at Tranmere on Friday night.

Pochettino's side enter the game with one eye on their Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg against Chelsea on Tuesday night, but last season Spurs were forced into replays by lower-league opposition Newport and Rochdale.

As a result, Pochettino has warned his side against complacency, insisting he will put out a "very good" team at Prenton Park.

"Players who we believe need to rest are going to rest to be available for the semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday," the Spurs boss said.

"I think we are going to be competitive, we are going to have a very good team in place. We need to be sure that we show our best face. Competitive and right attitude, that is going to be key to playing this competition, the FA Cup - a magic competition.

"The different level that we are in different leagues, but in that competition if you're not right and don't take it in the right way you can struggle.

"Look at last season against Newport or Rochdale and we had to play the replays. That is why we know very well that if we're not in our best it's going to be a very difficult game."

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon has described the game as an opportunity for the League Two club to make their mark on English football once again following their spell in the National League.

He said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for the club to go and announce to the footballing world that it is still here.

"As everybody knows, we've had some tough times, so it's important we go out there and take part in a fantastic occasion, so we'll go and do that the best way we can.

"It's a massive game for us and a big, big ask, but we're going to go out there and give it everything we've got and try to represent the club, as we always do, properly."

Team news

Mousa Dembele is expected to miss Tottenham's clash with Tranmere

Spurs duo Jan Vertonghen (thigh) and Mousa Dembele (ankle), are back in training after being out for several weeks but this game will come too soon for them.

Eric Dier is also back in full training but will not be involved at Prenton Park, while Erik Lamela has an illness and Victor Wanyama (knee) is a long-term absentee.

For Tranmere, Ollie Banks is available for selection after a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Shamal George has returned to his parent club Liverpool after his loan spell expired, although goalkeeper Luke Pilling is back with Rovers following a short loan spell at Ashton United.

