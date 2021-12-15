Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

TSG Hoffenheim Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion.

TSG Hoffenheim Women 4

  • J Brand (21st minute)
  • C Hagel (55th minute, 57th minute)
  • G Corley (59th minute)

Arsenal Women 1

  • L Wienroither (38th minute own goal)

Latest Women's Champions League Odds

Hoffenheim 4-1 Arsenal Women: Gunners reach Champions League quarter-finals despite heavy loss

Match report as Arsenal Women lose 4-1 at Hoffenheim in the group stages of the Champions League; Jonas Eidevall's side still progress to the last eight

By PA Media

Wednesday 15 December 2021 22:44, UK

Jonas Eidevall embraces Nikita Parris after Arsenal&#39;s defeat in the Women&#39;s Champions League
Image: Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall (center) embraces Nikita Parris after Arsenal's defeat in the Women's Champions League

Arsenal advanced into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals despite being beaten 4-1 at Hoffenheim in their final Group C fixture.

The Gunners headed into the game knowing only defeat by five goals or more would prevent them from joining Barcelona, who had already won the pool, in the last eight.

They looked in danger of suffering such a loss after Hoffenheim scored three goals in quick succession in the second half to go 4-1 up with half an hour still to go.

However, the hosts were unable to add anything further as Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal managed to hold onto second place.

Eidevall's team started the contest brightly, with Vivianne Miedema heading off target and Beth Mead and Kim Little having shots saved by Martina Tufekovic, before Hoffenheim's Jule Brand brought a near-post stop out of Lydia Williams.

Trending

After Miedema sent a strike just the wrong side of the post, the home side then grabbed the lead through 19-year-old Brand, who fired past Williams following good work by Gia Corley.

Judith Steinert of 1899 Hoffenheim kicks the ball as Katie McCabe of Arsenal challenges
Image: Judith Steinert of Hoffenheim is challenged by Katie McCabe

Tufekovic did well to deny Little in the 36th minute, and Arsenal were then level two minutes later when the goalkeeper parried Mead's shot and the ball went in off Laura Wienroither for an own goal as she tried to thwart Mana Iwabuchi's attempt to follow up.

Also See:

Hoffenheim hit back in emphatic fashion after the break as Chantal Hagel took advantage of sloppy Arsenal play by sending finishes beyond Williams in the 55th and 57th minutes, and Corley then added a header before the hour mark.

Eidevall responded by bringing on Nikita Parris and Jodan Nobbs for Mead and Iwabuchi, before Brand tried her luck again without success.

Miedema had a shot dealt with by Tufekovic and then headed over as Arsenal failed to make the situation less nervy.

Hoffenheim won a free-kick in a dangerous position in the 89th minute which Petra Kocsan saw saved, and after Tufekovic then made saves to deny Miedema and Nobbs, the final whistle confirmed Arsenal had made it through.

What's next?

Arsenal host Brighton in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 6.45pm on Sky Sports Football.

Arsenal Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Sunday 19th December 6:30pm Kick off 6:45pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema