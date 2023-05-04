Napoli win Serie A: Luciano Spalletti's side win Scudetto for first time since Diego Maradona era with draw at Udinese

Napoli have sealed their first Serie A title since the Diego Maradona days after a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Victor Osimhen's 22nd goal of the season ensured Napoli secured the single point needed to clinch the title with rivals Lazio and Juventus now no longer able to catch them in the remaining five games.

It ends their 33-year wait since Argentine great Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

Visiting supporters at the capacity Stadio Friuli held aloft banners adorned with the image of the late Maradona, eagerly anticipating the long-coveted Scudetto.

Image: Napoli have won their first Scudetto since 1990 - when Diego Maradona steered them to the title

Udinese's Sandi Lovric dampened the spirits of Napoli fans when he scored the opening goal after 13 minutes, with a well-placed shot that found the top-right corner of the box.

Image: Victor Osimhen's goal secured the Serie A title

But Osimhen sparked jubilant celebrations among the visiting fans when he fired in the equaliser from a rebound in the 53rd minute.

As the final whistle blew, Napoli supporters rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the players.

Udinese are based in Italy's north-east, more than 800 kilometres away from Naples, so many Napoli fans stayed home and watched the game at their local Maradona stadium, which was specially equipped with eight giant screens.

In pictures: Napoli fans go wild

The key men who won Napoli the Serie A title

Sky Italy pundits - including Paolo di Canio, Fabio Capello and Alessandro Del Piero - analyse the key figures who helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Khvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia

Paolo di Canio: Kvaratskhelia is the combination of two extraordinary players. One from the past - George Best and his art in dribbling - of course with a modern approach.

Best was more graceful, had the ability to cross through players with long dribbling and sudden changes in direction. Kvara does it in a modern way with a wickedness and power which Best did not have.

The second talent is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is not satisfied by going against a player and skipping past one, two or three opponents. When he finishes that dribbling, he still has the power and strength, wickedness - to want to destroy the goal. Kvara does this very often.

Victor Osimhen

Alessandro Del Piero: What more can be said about Victor Osimhen? This extraordinary player, the symbol of a modern striker.

He has managed to improve during the season. He has some crucial characteristics: courage, determination, thunder to score - but not just to score - to do well.

It doesn't matter whether he misses, or scores three goals, a moment later he will start again with the same determination. He has improved during the season by following Spaletti's advice - and the way in which Napoli plays is good for him.

Napoli with Osimhen is a team for the Scudetto, without him it would have been a lot harder. That is obvious and it summarises the importance of a player who has convinced all in front of him.

Luciano Spalletti (manager)

Fabio Capello: Luciano Spalletti is a manager who started from the bottom in the lower divisions and has grown.

I was lucky enough to have known him as an opposing manager and when he was at Zenit Saint-Petersburg and I was managing Russia.

In that time, he proved to be very able, better than the others. He would understand and notice things some wouldn't even consider.

There is always his footprint in the teams he has managed - in the style of play, its seriousness and sense of pride. What he has been doing in Napoli is a miracle. The points difference between Napoli and second place is huge - never has this happened in a Serie A season.

Napoli owes its success to this manager, who was able to get the players to follow him, give him something different and a belief.

When Napoli used to win, they would be dancing in the streets and when they lost, sadness would take over. Not anymore, there is no sadness. Napoli truly deserved the title - well done Luciano!

Kim-Min Jae

With Kalidou Koulibaly going to Chelsea, some feared that Napoli's defence could suffer and this thought was reiterated when Kim arrived.

Actually, the Korean player who used to play for Fenerbahce has surprised many with his qualities: great speed, anticipating the action and reading the game.

This has allowed Napoli to move 20 to 30 metres forward knowing they had Kim behind them. With his speed and ability to read the game, he has always managed to make sure that the team wouldn't suffer and that his team-mates could move well.

Kim is the real deal - possibly even better than the two forwards in Osimhen and Kvaratskheila!

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Beppe Bergomi: Giovanni Di Lorenzo is a player who in recent years has improved tremendously. In his role, he is the best in Europe and is one of the reasons he is also a European champion with Italy. In Spalletti's Napoli he is what I call a 'regista esterna' - a full-back general.

He can read the game from the flanks. He defends, finds width and interprets the role in a modern way. He knows how to defend, he is good in the one-on-one actions, he is good with headers. Having started as a central defender, he adapted to his new role. He is an intelligent player, who is always available and ready to learn. He is very good in his role, he is the best full-back we have in Italy."

Stanislav Lobotka

Giancarlo Marocchi: Napoli has won the Scudetto with a marvellous attack. Of course, Osimhen is a champion with a solid defence. Kim is perfect. But could Napoli's secret be in central midfield?

Lobotka has been part of the team for two years and has been enhanced by Spalletti. The extra man, the player who always helps his team-mates with an easy pass. He helps the defence, starts an offensive action. He is always there for the team.

Lobotka has let Piotr Zienlinski behave as a striker and Franck Zambo-Anguissa take part in the forward action by helping to cover at the back.

So yes, the secret is in central midfield - Lobotka has been a bit hidden and no one has noticed him. Spalletti did well in putting Lobotka at the centre of the team.

Alex Meret

One of the main characters in Napoli's Scudetto is Alex Meret. There was a bit of scepticism around him at the start of the season but he earned the status of a high-level goalkeeper after every match and performance.

Meret is a goalkeeper for big clubs, reliable, good for teams who let in few shots towards the goal but is ready, on those few occasions, to save.

From a technical perspective, I believe he is the best Italian goalkeeper - even over Gianluigi Donnarumma due to his incredible qualities.

Maybe at the beginning of the season, he was missing a bit of experience on the ground, he hadn't played many matches. He has improved with using his feet which is vital to the modern goalkeeper.