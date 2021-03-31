Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (Agg: 1-5): Emma Hayes' side breeze into Women's Champions League last four

Chelsea stormed into the Women's Champions League semi-finals after an emphatic 3-0 second-leg victory to seal a 5-1 aggregate success over last season's runners-up Wolfsburg.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg a week ago, Chelsea took control of the tie with two goals in six first-half minutes as Pernille Harder scored from the penalty spot (26) and Sam Kerr doubled the WSL side's advantage (32).

Wolfsburg needed four goals without reply in the second half to have any chance of keeping their Champions League dream alive, but Chelsea defended resolutely before Fran Kirby rounded off a famous win for Emma Hayes and her side.

Victory means Chelsea, who stay on course for a first Women's Champions League success, set up a last-four showdown with either Bayern Munich or Rosengard, who play their second leg on Thursday with the German side holding a 3-0 lead over their Swedish opponents from the first leg.

Player ratings Wolfsburg: Kiedrzynek (6), Doorsoun-Khajeh (5), Hendrich (6), Janssen (6), Rauch (6), Rolfo (5), Engen (5), Huth (5), Popp (6), Pajor (5), Blomqvist (6).



Subs: Van de Sanden (6), Svava (n/a), Jakabfi (n/a), Cordes (n/a).



Chelsea: Berger (9), Carter (8), Bright (8), Eriksson (8), Andersson (7), Ingle (8), Leupolz (7), Cuthbert (7), Kirby (8), Kerr (8), Harder (8).



Subs: Reiten (6), Ji (n/a), Fleming (n/a), Spence (n/a).



Man of the match: Ann-Katrin Berger.

How Chelsea cruised into the last four...

Image: Pernille Harder slides home a first-half penalty against Wolfsburg

Chelsea made a bright start, starting firmly on the front foot and they were rewarded when they gifted a penalty by two-time winners Wolfsburg in the 26th minute.

It was a controversial decision as Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh was adjudged to have brought down Kerr inside the box, but replays suggested the contact started outside the area.

The referee, who was a long way behind the play, eventually pointed to the spot and Harder came back to haunt her former side once again, slotting her spot kick into the bottom left corner, sending Wolfsburg goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek completely the wrong way.

Wolfsburg went close to hitting back two minutes later with the sliding Ewa Pajor getting on the end of Fridolina Rolfo's cross at the far post but was only able to divert the ball wide.

Pajor kicked the post in frustration - and three minutes later, Wolfsburg's woes increased further as Kerr received a pass in the box, held off Doorsoun-Khajeh while turning, and fired past Kiedrzynek.



Image: Sam Kerr swivels and scores to put Chelsea 2-0 up against Wolfsburg

It meant Wolfsburg needed a miracle as the German side required four goals to turn things aroun in the second half but they got no change from Chelsea, who defended superbly against the German side.

They did not manage to produce much in their subsequent efforts to fight back, with Felicitas Rauch being thwarted by a fine Jessica Carter tackle midway through the second half, Rebecka Blomqvist sending an attempt off target and Dominique Janssen seeing her free-kick comfortably caught by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Kirby then added further gloss to the scoreline with an 81st-minute strike as Chelsea booked a place in the Champions League semi-finals for the third time since making their competition debut in the 2015-16 season.

Meanwhile, defeat was a huge blow for last year's runners-up Wolfsburg, who won each of their four matches in the competition without conceding a goal on their way to the quarter-finals.

Image: Fran Kirby fires home Chelsea's third goal against Wolfsburg

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea host Birmingham City in the Women's Super League on Sunday, April 4; kick off 12.30pm.

In the Champions League, Hayes' side face a semi-final showdown against either Bayern Munich or Rosengard, with the first leg set to take place on April 24/25 and the second leg on May 1/2.