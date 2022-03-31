Wolfsburg 2-0 Arsenal (Agg: 3-1): Arsenal bow out of Women's Champions League

Arsenal bowed out of the Women's Champions League at the quarter-final stage after a 2-0 second-leg defeat saw Wolfsburg progress 3-1 on aggregate at the Volkswagen Arena.

With the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, the Londoners were pegged back early on, by a name familiar to all of an Arsenal persuasion.

Wolfsburg scored either side of the interval, breaking the deadlock through former Gunner Jill Roord, as she hooked Sveindis Jonsdottir's knock on into the corner of Manuela Zinsberger's net in the ninth minute.

Leah Williamson's own goal added an untimely second as the Gunners' run in the competition came to an abrupt end at the hands of the two-times winners.

How Wolfsburg booked a semi-final spot

Image: Wolfsburg will face reigning champions Barcelona in the competition's final four

Jonas Eidevall's side were much improved in the second half, having weathered a Wolfsburg storm in the first 45 minutes, applying more pressure in a game devoid of too many clear-cut chances.

But a killer blow was dealt to the visitors midway through the second half, as Jonsdottir claimed her second assist of the evening, forcing Williamson to turn into her own net.

The forward, who enjoyed a lively night as part of Wolfsburg's vibrant frontline, flashed an awkward delivery across the face of goal, which Williamson inadvertently stabbed beyond Zinsberger.

In truth, Arsenal were second-best for the majority of the tie, despite rallying for brief moments in the second half, with Vivianne Miedema crashing a header off the upright before Williamson's follow-up effort was clawed onto the post.

Wolfsburg make it through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will meet reigning European champions Barcelona for a place in the final.

'Arsenal stitched themselves up'

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk on Sky Sports News:

"Arsenal were inventive, aggressive, they pressed Wolfsburg and made they make mistakes in the second half. But, in the first half, Arsenal stitched themselves up. I don't know whether it was nerves or anticipation, but Arsenal just were not close to Wolfsburg at all and they paid the price."

Arsenal go to Leicester on Sunday at 12.30pm, with a win moving them top of the WSL, two points ahead of current leaders Chelsea.

However, the Blues could regain top spot that evening if they win at home against Reading at 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports.