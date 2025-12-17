Wolfsburg Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr goals secure quarter-final spot in Women's Champions League

Chelsea Women have secured a quarter-final spot in the Women's Champions League after they came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in their final league phase game, finishing third in the table.

It will see the Blues avoid a play-off in mid-February, allowing an ease in their busy fixture schedule. They will find out their potential opponents in the final eight when the draw for the knockout rounds is made on Thursday (12pm).

Chelsea began the evening in third too, but their spot in the top four - which ensured a direct entry into the quarters - was under threat early on as Wolfsburg capitalised on a dominant spell.

Livia Peng's attempted clearance was tapped into Alexandra Popp's path. She turned past Keira Walsh before sending a low, hard shot past the goalkeeper.

Chelsea are the first English side to win against Wolfsburg on German soil.



They did beat Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 campaign, but due to Covid restrictions, this was held in Budapest.

Both sides continued to trade blows, although Wolfsburg had the better openings. Lucy Bronze twice kept Chelsea in the game with her defending too - she cleared Lineth Beerensteyn's effort off the line before a well-timed tackle inside the box kept Kessya Bussy from striking.

Image: Lucy Bronze scored Chelsea's equaliser

Then, moments later, she equalised at the other end, nodding home Erin Cuthbert's corner just before half-time.

Chelsea had more control after the break, and pushed for the winner from the restart, with Alyssa Thompson hitting the post before Cuthbert was denied by Stina Johannes.

Sam Kerr made sure of the three points in the 64th minute. She was unmarked at the near post to nod home a cross from Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd, scoring her 20th Champions League goal for Chelsea.

Image: Alexandra Popp celebrates her opening goal against Chelsea

Wolfsburg did not make it an easy finish either. In five minutes of added time, Janou Levels smashed an effort onto the top of the crossbar with Peng beaten, but they could not find the equaliser they wanted.

The result still sees Wolfsburg into the knockout rounds, but they finish in ninth by a point. It means they will be unseeded for Thursday's draw, and they will face either Real Madrid or Juventus.

Team news headlines Sam Kerr replaced Aggie Beever-Jones in one Chelsea change from the weekend's win at Brighton.

Hannah Hampton was also back on the Chelsea bench for the first time since her quad injury.

Bronze: A tough game that was enjoyable to play in

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze speaking to Disney Plus: "You put the work in now in the first half of the season and I think it saves you a little bit in the second half.

"It was definitely a tough game today, one of our hardest in the Champions League. Coming here to Wolfsburg has never been easy.

"Someone said it is the first time an English team has actually won here, so that's a good record to have finally cracked. Overall a really tough game. Both teams went really strong until the end and it was quite enjoyable to play in."

What are the Champions League key dates?

The draw for the knockout phase, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made on December 18 at 12pm GMT.

Knockout phase play-offs

First leg: February 11/12

Second leg: February 18/19

Quarter-finals

First leg: March 24/25

Second leg: April 1/2

Semi-finals

First leg: April 25/26

Second leg: May 2/3

Final

May 23 at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo