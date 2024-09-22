Vorskla Poltava 0-1 Celtic: Women's Champions League second-round first leg edged by Scottish side

Murphy Agnew's early goal gave Celtic a slender advantage after the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League second-round tie against Vorskla Poltava in Airdrie.

Agnew's fifth-minute effort means her side will head into the second leg at the same venue on Thursday on the cusp of joining the big names in the competition's group stages after the 1-0 win.

Both ties are being played in Scotland, with Vorskla Poltava unable to play in Ukraine due to the war.

Celtic boss Elena Sadiku will be looking for plenty of improvement after her side were somewhat fortunate to escape from a torrid first period with their lead intact.

Caitlyn Hayes saw a shot punched over the bar by Vorskla 'keeper Kateryna Samson and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford also came close but the Ukrainian champions provided plenty of threat up front.

And the visitors should have levelled three minutes before the break when striker Iryna Koriash missed a golden chance with the Celtic defence all at sea.

Celtic looked stronger in the second half but once again almost paid for failing to create clear-cut chances as Kelsey Daugherty was forced to pull off a fine double save to confirm their win.

When is the group stage draw?

The group-stage draw will take place on Friday September 27, with the subsequent fixtures scheduled to be played on the following dates:

Matchday 1: October 8/9

October 8/9 Matchday 2: October 16/17

October 16/17 Matchday 3: November 12/13

November 12/13 Matchday 4: November 20/21

November 20/21 Matchday 5: December 11/12

December 11/12 Matchday 6: December 17/18

Round 2 draw in full

Champions path

SKN St Polten (Austria) vs ZNK Mura (Slovenia)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Hammarby IF (Sweden)

ZNK Osijek (Croatia) vs FC Twente (Netherlands)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Roma (Italy) vs Servette (Switzerland)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs Valerenga (Norway)

FC Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) vs Celtic (Scotland)

League path

Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Paris FC (France) vs Manchester City (England)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs Wolfsburg (Germany)

BK Hacken FF (Sweden) vs Arsenal (England)