Vorskla Poltava Women vs Celtic Women. Women's Champions League Qualifying Second Round.

Penny Cars Stadium.

Vorskla Poltava Women 0

    Celtic Women 1

    • M Agnew (5th minute)

    Vorskla Poltava 0-1 Celtic: Women's Champions League second-round first leg edged by Scottish side

    Celtic win 'away' leg of second-round Women's Champions League tie thanks to Murphy Agnew strike against Ukraine champions; Vorskla Poltava came close to equaliser but Scots go into next week's second leg on course to reach group stage

    Sunday 22 September 2024 14:55, UK

    AIRDRIE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Celtic's Murphy Agnew (C) celebrates with Amy Gallacher (L) and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford after (R) scoring to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying First Leg match between Vorskla Poltava and Celtic, at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, on September 22, 2024, in Airdrie, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
    Image: Celtic's Murphy Agnew (C) celebrates with Amy Gallacher (L) and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford (R) after scoring to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Women's Champions League tie with Vorskla Poltava

    Murphy Agnew's early goal gave Celtic a slender advantage after the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League second-round tie against Vorskla Poltava in Airdrie.

    Agnew's fifth-minute effort means her side will head into the second leg at the same venue on Thursday on the cusp of joining the big names in the competition's group stages after the 1-0 win.

    Both ties are being played in Scotland, with Vorskla Poltava unable to play in Ukraine due to the war.

    Celtic boss Elena Sadiku will be looking for plenty of improvement after her side were somewhat fortunate to escape from a torrid first period with their lead intact.

    Caitlyn Hayes saw a shot punched over the bar by Vorskla 'keeper Kateryna Samson and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford also came close but the Ukrainian champions provided plenty of threat up front.

    And the visitors should have levelled three minutes before the break when striker Iryna Koriash missed a golden chance with the Celtic defence all at sea.

    Celtic looked stronger in the second half but once again almost paid for failing to create clear-cut chances as Kelsey Daugherty was forced to pull off a fine double save to confirm their win.

    When is the group stage draw?

    The group-stage draw will take place on Friday September 27, with the subsequent fixtures scheduled to be played on the following dates:

    • Matchday 1: October 8/9
    • Matchday 2: October 16/17
    • Matchday 3: November 12/13
    • Matchday 4: November 20/21
    • Matchday 5: December 11/12
    • Matchday 6: December 17/18

    Round 2 draw in full

    Champions path

    SKN St Polten (Austria) vs ZNK Mura (Slovenia)

    Benfica (Portugal) vs Hammarby IF (Sweden)

    ZNK Osijek (Croatia) vs FC Twente (Netherlands)

    Galatasaray (Turkey) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

    Roma (Italy) vs Servette (Switzerland)

    Anderlecht (Belgium) vs Valerenga (Norway)

    FC Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) vs Celtic (Scotland)

    League path

    Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

    Juventus (Italy) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

    Paris FC (France) vs Manchester City (England)

    Fiorentina (Italy) vs Wolfsburg (Germany)

    BK Hacken FF (Sweden) vs Arsenal (England)

