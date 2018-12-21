VVV Venlo 2-0 PEC Zwolle: Hosts end five-game winless run

Tino Susic scored in VVV Venlo's 2-0 win against PEC Zwolle

Tino Susic scored his fifth Eredivisie goal of the season as VVV Venlo snapped a five-game winless streak by beating 10-man PEC Zwolle 2-0 at De Koel.

Zwolle's night took a turn for the worse when goalkeeper Diederik Boer was sent off in the 25th minute and Susic converted the resulting penalty.

Boer's replacement Mickey van Der Hart kept VVV at bay until the 66th minute, when Patrick Joosten drove the ball beyond him from distance.

The home win boosts VVV up to eighth in the table while Zwolle are a point above the drop zone heading into the weekend's fixtures.