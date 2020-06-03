Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt. German Bundesliga.

Weser-Stadion.

Werder Bremen 0

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3

    • A Valente Silva (60th minute)
    • S Ilsanker (81st minute, 90th minute)

    Werder Bremen 0-3 Frankfurt: Stefan Ilsanker double leaves Werder still three points from safety

    Report as Werder Bremen miss chance to move level with 15th-placed Mainz with limp home defeat

    PA Sport

    Wednesday 3 June 2020 22:12, UK

    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Image: Eintracht Frankfurt's win all-but saved them from any worries about getting sucked into the relegation battle, with their cushion extended to eight points

    Stefan Ilsanker scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt cruised to a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

    Andre Silva also scored his fourth goal in five games as the visitors moved up to 11th place in the table, while second-bottom Bremen remain three points from safety.

    Looking to build on a superb 1-0 win at Schalke on Saturday, Bremen started well with visiting keeper Kevin Trapp denying Davy Klaassen.

    But Frankfurt seized control after the break, and after Dominik Kohr had an effort disallowed for offside, Silva headed home the opener on the hour mark.

    Moments after replacing Sebastian Rode, Ilsanker increased Frankfurt's lead in the 81st minute when he fired home from close range.

    The Austrian grabbed his second goal in the last minute when he headed home from a Jonathan de Guzman free-kick.

    What's next?

    Werder Bremen host Wolfsburg at the Wasterstadion on Sunday; Kick-off at 12.30pm. On Saturday, Frankfurt are at home to Mainz; Kick-off at 2.30pm.

